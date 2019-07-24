Immersive "Going Google" Event Coming to Charlotte IT Industry

LAKEWOOD, Ohio, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading cloud solutions provider Onix and experts from Google are coming to Charlotte to help business leaders and IT professionals learn about the benefits of cloud computing technology.

Lakewood, Ohio-based Onix is hosting "Going Google in Charlotte" on Wednesday, Aug. 21, from 3:30 to 7 p.m. at Byron's South End, 101 W. Worthington Ave, Charlotte, N.C., 28203. This free open house delivers an afternoon of demos, information sharing and open dialogue about how cloud technology can help transform the way organizations and businesses in all industries operate.

This event's informal setting allows attendees to gain valuable facetime with Google reps and Onix cloud experts. It also gives them a chance to explore all the products Google has to offer, such as G Suite, Google Cloud Platform, Google Cloud Search, Google Maps Platform, Chrome OS and Chromebooks as well as the LumApps social-collaborative intranet solution which integrates effortlessly with G Suite.

They'll also have the opportunity to network with Googlers, Onix experts and other IT professionals while enjoying happy hour food and drinks.

Check-in starts at 3:30 p.m., followed by a brief kickoff presentation. Because the event is set in an open-house format, attendees can come and go at their leisure. Participants are urged to register for this free event today.

Onix received the 2018 Google Cloud North American Reseller Partner of the Year award in April for its achievements in the Google Cloud ecosystem.

About Onix

As a leading cloud solutions provider, Onix has elevated businesses to the next level with consulting services, infrastructure, collaboration, devices, enterprise search and geospatial technology. The company achieves this with solutions from such industry leaders as Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services (AWS), among others. Onix uses its ever-evolving expertise to solve clients' technology pain points across numerous business sectors.

Onix backs its strategic planning and deployment with incomparable ongoing service, training and support. It also offers its own suite of standalone products to solve specific business challenges, including digital accessibility of websites and online documents through its Equidox brand, and cloud billing and budget management software through OnSpend.

Based in Lakewood, Ohio, near Cleveland, Onix also has Canadian offices in Toronto and Ottawa. Learn more at www.onixnet.com.

Contact

Robin Suttell, Onix

216-801-4984

robin@onixnet.com

