Immersive Halloween Experience: House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soirée Returns October 2024

Presale tickets for Los Angeles, Dallas and Seattle Available August 22

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Creative team Meyer2Meyer Entertainment, in collaboration with the leading entertainment discovery platform Fever, announces the highly anticipated return of House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soirée for the 2024 Halloween season. This fall, the avant garde event returns with two hauntingly unique seasons, each brimming with new characters, captivating stories and tantalizing cocktails that promise to enchant and entertain attendees. Presale tickets for the 2024 experiences in Los Angeles, Dallas and Seattle are available for purchase on August 22.

Since its Los Angeles debut in 2019, House of Spirits has become synonymous with sophisticated Halloween entertainment, offering an elevated and immersive adult experience. Guests will be treated to an evening filled with crafted cocktails, surreal performances and eerie interactions, all set within an over the top, upscale atmosphere that promises to be the season's most talked-about affair.

Every ticket to House of Spirits includes access to a curated selection of cocktails, each meticulously crafted to reflect the essence of the characters and settings. Beyond the libations, guests will encounter live music, captivating dance performances, burlesque shows, tarot readings and mystical encounters. Guests are encouraged to roam the party at their own pace.

For those who wish to delve deeper, each season at House of Spirits is inspired by true hauntings and cultural tales, offering a rich narrative for the curious to uncover. While the immersive experience takes center stage, there's a rich storyline waiting to be uncovered by the curious. This year, House of Spirits will haunt Los Angeles, Seattle and Dallas, each with its own distinctive theme.

In Los Angeles, the enigmatic Casa Vega returns to the Nocturne Theater, drawing guests into the dark and tragic tale of Francisco and Molly Vega. Their descent into madness and occult rituals, inspired by the life and art of Spanish painter Francisco Goya, sets the stage for an unforgettable occasion.

Casa Vega will also haunt Dallas at The Alexander Mansion, allowing Texas guests to immerse themselves in the sorrow and supernatural phenomena that envelop the Vega family.

In Seattle, guests will step into the chilling Vaughan Mansion at the historic DAR Rainier Chapter House. The Haunting of Vaughan Mansion, inspired by Ireland's infamous Loftus Hall, merges Irish folklore with bizarre legends.

House of Spirits offers guests the chance to engage with the spirit of Halloween in an unforgettable, upscale setting. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the website at houseofspiritssoiree.com.

Venue Details

Los Angeles Location : Nocturne Theater - 324 N. Orange Street, Glendale, CA 91203 Dates : Various dates and times starting on October 4th Tickets : Available on Fever's Marketplace here

Dallas Location : The Alexander Mansion - 4607 Ross Ave, Dallas, TX 75204 Dates : Various dates and times starting on October 4th Tickets : Available on Fever's Marketplace here

Seattle Location : DAR Rainier Chapter House - 800 E Roy St, Seattle, WA 98102 Dates : Various dates and times starting on September 27th Tickets : Available on Fever's Marketplace here



SOURCE Fever & Meyer2Meyer Entertainment