Immersive, Multi-Faith Spiritual Care Center for Cancer Patients Launched at City of Hope Orange County in Partnership with Reimagine Well

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reimagine Well is honored to announce its collaboration with City of Hope Orange County in the creation of the first immersive, multi-faith spiritual care center. This groundbreaking initiative blends technology and faith-based care to soothe patients facing cancer treatment, as well as their families and staff. The aim is to create a quiet, sacred space that meets people where they are during some of the hardest moments of their lives.

In creating The Wetterau Family Spiritual Care Center, Reimagine Well began by sending surveys to patients and their families asking, "If you feel the need for prayer and you could be in any sacred space, where would you go? The choices of the patients, families and community faith informed every decision made."

Patients will be able to select their sacred places on a touchscreen and, within seconds, find themselves in a Chapel, Mandir, Mosque, Synagogue, Temple, or in the nature settings of an alpine forest or Southern California shorelines. The technology seamlessly blends projections, high-definition monitors, and spatial audio. The spiritual care center includes a Tranquility Room for patients who need more privacy to protect their health, or who wish to hold a private session with a faith leader.

"The Wetterau Family Spiritual Care Center is a sacred space, intentionally created to reflect the rich spiritual diversity of Orange County," said Annette Walker, president, City of Hope Orange County. "Our spiritual care center will be a sanctuary for our patients, their families and our staff."

Roger Holzberg, a former Creative Director at Walt Disney Imagineering and Co-Founder of Reimagine Well, was recruited to lead the design of the space as well as the experience and immersive media. As a 21-year cancer survivor and caregiver he brought deep personal insight into the project, "For City of Hope to recognize how important it is to give patients and families a way to return to their sacred places—within the walls of a hospital—is extraordinary," Holzberg said. "Optimal health involves not only the mind and body, but the spirit as well."

About Reimagine Well

Reimagine Well's mission is to ease the patient journey from diagnosis to well-being using imagination, technology, and education. Roger Holzberg and Leonard Sender, MD, founded Reimagine Well. Sender's interests are in immuno-oncology. His belief that our innate protective immune system can be triggered to fight cancer keeps him at the cutting edge of molecular diagnostics and innovative clinical trials.

In addition to teaching Healthcare By Design at CalArts, Holzberg served as the first (consulting) Creative Director for the National Cancer Institute (NCI). Previously he spent 12 years as an award-winning Creative Director and Vice President at Walt Disney Imagineering where he had the opportunity to lead the creative development for a broad portfolio of projects. He is a 20+ year cancer survivor.

