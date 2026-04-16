Immersive National Baseball Day Watch Party Set for Batbox Dallas

DALLAS, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As more fans look for ways to enjoy live sports together beyond the couch, Batbox Dallas, a sports bar and restaurant featuring interactive baseball simulators, is stepping up to the plate with a National Baseball Day watch party designed to bring fans together for a shared game-day experience.

On Wednesday, April 22, Batbox Dallas will host the event, offering free play, live game viewing, fan-focused activities, and chances to win Globe Life Field ticket packages throughout the evening.

As more fans look for ways to enjoy live sports together beyond the couch, Batbox Dallas, a sports bar and restaurant featuring interactive baseball simulators, is stepping up to the plate with a National Baseball Day watch party designed to bring fans together for a shared game-day experience.

"With baseball season underway, fans are looking for places to gather, celebrate their teams, and enjoy the energy of the game together," said Brandon Gabay, Vice President of Marketing. "National Baseball Day is the perfect opportunity to bring the community together and create a fun, shared experience for fans of every team."

Throughout the evening, guests will be able to watch multiple games with no blackout restrictions, including a featured matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Guests can also step into Batbox's interactive batting simulators with free open play from 6:00 p.m. to midnight, making it possible to play while watching the action unfold.

Additional highlights include:

Live viewing of MLB games with zero blackout restrictions

Featured Game of the Night: Texas Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Raffle giveaways including a custom Rawlings glove and Globe Life Field ticket packages

Interactive batting challenges with prizes and giveaways

The event reflects a broader trend toward community-centered entertainment experiences, where fans gather to watch games in energetic social environments rather than viewing alone at home.

Batbox Dallas combines state-of-the-art baseball simulators with a full-service restaurant, bar, and lively sports-viewing atmosphere, offering fans a place to experience the game in a shared, high-energy setting. For more information or to book a Batbox experience, visit https://www.batbox.com/venues/batbox-dallas/.

About Batbox

Batbox is a sports technology company reinventing how the world plays, experiences and connects through baseball. Its proprietary simulation platform and gameplay engine power a growing network of flagship venues, licensed installations and self-serve units across the globe. With immersive technology, real-time analytics and a unified player ecosystem, Batbox makes baseball accessible, social and unforgettable.

For more information, visit www.batbox.com.

SOURCE Batbox