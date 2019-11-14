Immersive VR Experience from Glue Collaboration and MacWell Creative Provides Innovative Showcase for Microsoft Security Products

HELSINKI, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Glue Collaboration, the world leader in collaborative, real-time VR software services, today announced that it has developed a new showcase of Microsoft® security solutions as an interactive, worldwide `escape room'-like VR experience in tandem with acclaimed creative agency MacWell Creative.

With cyber threats growing in sophistication, diversity and frequency, ensuring effective enterprise security defenses is no easy undertaking. One of the biggest challenges is explaining complex aspects of digital security in a simple, fun and engaging way. `Intersection' - a new concept utilizing immersive multi-user VR - seeks to do just that.

Showcased at Microsoft Ignite 2019, Intersection is an escape room-like experience bringing together up to five participants in a shared virtual space to solve various puzzles in a race against the clock. Their ultimate aim: to thwart a major cyber breach spearheaded by the notorious hacker "157".

The experience is designed to highlight different aspects of Microsoft security, including Microsoft Intelligent Security Graph, Microsoft Cloud App Security, Zero Trust security approaches, as well as security in relation to AI and automation. Following the Microsoft Ignite showcase, the concept is expected to be deployed at various other venues/events throughout the world in early 2020.

MacWell Creative (Helsinki), a creative agency specializing in product marketing and brand strategy, developed the storyline, puzzles and visual experience working closely with Glue Collaboration (Helsinki) which has built Intersection on top of its eponymous Glue virtual collaboration platform. Glue's robust architecture enables the real-time Intersection experience to be delivered remotely to groups of participants anywhere in the world, even if they are in different locations.

Andrew MacDonald, CEO at MacWell Creative, said: "Security is complex, and so too is explaining to the world how it works. We've taken complex subject matter and broken it down into easy-to-understand metaphorical messages. We wanted people to not only learn about Microsoft Security, but to have a more emotional learning experience so they would take it away with them. Together with Glue, we've achieved this by creating an engaging environment in which people can come together virtually to learn about Microsoft Security."

Jussi Havu, CEO at Glue Collaboration, said: "We're excited to partner with MacWell Creative on this concept, which serves as an excellent demonstration of what's now possible from immersive 3D virtual spaces. When you enter Intersection, you interact with others as if you were face-to-face - there's a true sense that you're there with your teammates in the same physical space. That makes for high-quality collaboration as well as the much better rate of recall and retention that comes from learning by doing."

About the Glue Solution:

Glue is a modern collaboration platform that fully utilizes all the recent advancements in immersive 3D graphics, virtual reality and cloud computing. It is intended for business professionals who need global remote access to a shared team space for efficient collaboration.

Essentially, Glue is a virtual extension of your workplace so the core concepts are familiar from everyday working life: teams, team members, team spaces and team files. Glue is not just an application you install on your computer or mobile device. Glue is Software-as-a-Service which manages all aspects of the teams, spaces and files. This ensures that all improvements, updates and bug fixes apply immediately to all our customers - we always strive for 100% uptime equally for all our users.

A wide range of videos, images and a whitepaper are available at https://glue.work/glue-platform/.

About MacWell:

MacWell is a leading strategic brand and product marketing agency from Helsinki, Finland. Ours is an exclusive boutique service with the global muscle to scale up and deliver on your ambitions. For 15 years, we've combined our passion for technology, design and great storytelling in a unified offering. Our vision: to create exceptional product and brand experiences with soul and purpose that drive epic business success for you. To learn more, visit www.macwellcreative.fi

About Glue Collaboration:

Glue Collaboration (Helsinki) helps teams around the world to collaborate remotely in more productive and sustainable ways using a cloud-based virtual collaboration platform. Glue provides a true feeling of presence and access to a full set of tools for effective live collaboration in persistent, real-time and fully-customizable virtual environments complete with 3D spatialized-audio. Our journey began 15 years ago as an award-winning animation, XR and gaming studio and now we are leveraging our renowned Finnish digital craftsmanship to take remote collaboration to the next level. To learn more, visit www.glue.work.

