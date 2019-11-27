ImmersiveTouch Launches New Personalized Virtual Reality Imaging Platform into the Radiology Market

CHICAGO, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmersiveTouch announced the launch of ImmersiveView 3.0TM, the only platform that allows physicians to simultaneously combine patient computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance (MR), and virtual reality (VR) for personalized surgical planning. The company will highlight its products at the Radiological Society of North America's (RSNA) 2019 Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting, which will convene at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL from December 1-6.

According to a recent publication in the Journal of Digital Imaging, linear and angular measurements acquired within the ImmersiveView VR environment are equivalent to those made physically; independent of the shape or complexity of the objects. The publication was titled, "Accuracy and Reproducibility of Linear and Angular Measurements in Virtual Reality: a Validation Study."

ImmersiveView 3.0's high degree of accuracy combined with a simple to use VR interface made its clinical debut earlier this month in Chicago to assist with a scoliosis procedure. The surgeon used both MR and CT scans to evaluate the spinal deformity. Using ImmersiveView 3.0TM, the surgeon was able to better understand the relationship between the bone and nerve at its point of most compression. Advances in imaging in the last 15 years have led to three-dimensional (3D) recreations of anatomy, but they could only be viewed on a two-dimensional (2D) display, limiting the ability to fully interact with the model and assess the patient's anatomy. ImmersiveView 3.0TM overcomes this current limitation by providing the surgeon and clinician full 3D depth perception of medical imaging in a VR display.

"Since our inception, it has been our vision to provide world-class virtual reality based imaging tools that optimize workflows and provide increased access to critical information, ultimately enabling physicians to perform highly delicate procedures with greater speed and precision," said Jay Banerjee, Chief Executive Officer of ImmersiveTouch.

ImmersiveView 3.0TM will be presented by Dr. Farid Shafaie, MD and Dr. Pravin Patel, MD during their symposium at the 3D Printing and Advanced Visualization Showcase named "Next generation of advanced visualization for surgical planning and optimizing analysis utilizing immersive reality with haptic feedback and air models."

