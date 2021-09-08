Immerss Raises $1.1M in Seed Financing to Advance Live Video eCommerce

DALLAS, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immerss, a pioneer in live video ecommerce, announced today that it raised $1.1 million in seed funding, led by Oak Stream Investors III, Ltd. and Muse Family Enterprises Ltd.

The seed funding will allow Immerss to invest in marketing and sales initiatives to accelerate the adoption of the Immerss solution, enabling online merchants to provide an in-person virtual shopping experience.

Immerss helps brands and retailers to humanize their ecommerce experience by connecting online customers with sales associates, using live shoppable video, turning faceless online transactions into human-to-human experiences. By leveraging e-commerce, video, chat, and live streaming technology in a single platform, merchants can now serve their customers in real-time.

Merchants that have implemented Immerss live video commerce have achieved results such as:

29% sales conversion rates

61% increase in average order value

25% decrease in returns

4.9/5 stars in customer satisfaction

"Live commerce is rapidly emerging and redefining how brands and retailers interact with their customers to provide memorable online shopping experiences," said Arthur Veytsman, founder and CEO at Immerss. "Immerss is at the forefront of this innovation. We are thrilled by the vote of confidence from our investors; they bring a wealth of knowledge and connections to our business."

About Immerss

Immerss is redefining the at-home shopping experience. Leveraging e-commerce, video, chat, and live streaming, Immerss is helping merchants create an in-person virtual shopping experience that consumers want while shopping online. Immerss is used by leading retailers such as Lucchese, Radley London, and Ylang 23. The company is based in Dallas, Texas. Learn more at http://www.immerss.live .

