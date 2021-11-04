Immerss Taps Industry Expert Ron Thurston and Sales Veteran Christopher Keene to Accelerate Live Video Commerce

Dallas, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immerss, a pioneer in live video ecommerce, announced today the appointment of a new VP of Sales and a strategic advisor to lead the company's sales and business development functions. These hires join the company at a time of scalable growth, following a seed fundraise announced in October 2021.

Ron Thurston joins as an advisor and will focus on new partnerships, go-to-market strategies, and help with product development initiatives. Thurston has led the retail teams for some of America's most prominent brands, including Tory Burch, Apple, Bonobos, Saint Laurent, and Intermix. A best-selling retail industry author, he is a passionate advocate for millions of front-line store employees and one of the industry's loudest voices in calling for a more human-centric approach to retail.

"Immerss has a very unique offering and is easily integrated into ecommerce platforms like Shopify. Many of today's platforms are missing the human connection to the customer, and the future of ecommerce bridges the gap between the offline and the online experience. The ultimate goal with Immerss is to make the experience more human-centric and tech-enabled," said Ron Thurston.

Christopher Keene joins as Vice President of Sales. In this role, Keene will drive Immerss' global revenue-generating activities, including direct sales, partner sales, and new product sales. With over 20 years of sales experience, Keene has a proven track record of exceeding goals, driving increased revenues, and improving market share.

"As we continue to grow and expand our offerings, I'm thrilled to bring some of the best industry talents to lead new initiatives," said Arthur Veytsman, co-founder and CEO at Immerss. "Ron and Chris fill critical roles and will undoubtedly drive us further on our mission to create a human-centric online shopping experience."

Immerss is humanizing online shopping, helping retailers create an in-person virtual shopping experience that consumers want while shopping online. The company's unique, all-in-one live commerce platform provides 1-to-1 live video, shoppable chat, and digital clienteling, as well as a one-to-many shoppable live stream solution.

About Immerss

Immerss is redefining the at-home shopping experience. Leveraging e-commerce, video, chat, and live streaming, Immerss is helping merchants create an in-person virtual shopping experience that consumers want while shopping online. Immerss is used by leading retailers such as Lucchese, Radley London, and Ylang 23. The Company is based in Dallas, Texas. Learn more at http://www.immerss.live .

