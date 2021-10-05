Immerss Unveils Video Commerce Clienteling for Shopify

DALLAS, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immerss, a pioneer in live video ecommerce, announced today that the Immerss "Shop Live" app is now available in the Shopify App Store. Immerss is a first-of-its-kind truly shoppable live video and chat platform that enables Shopify merchants of all sizes to create an in-person virtual shopping experience that consumers want while shopping online.

Online shoppers are connected to a sales associate via live shoppable video and guided through their purchase all the way to a check-out. Merchants using Immerss see a significant increase in customer engagement, see measurable uplift in AOVs, and lower returns.

The Immerss app offers 1-to-1 live commerce in three ways: live video co-shopping, shoppable chat, and outbound clienteling. Here is how all three features work.

Live Video Co-Shopping - Live video enables merchants to shop face-to-face with online customers and provide an elevated level of service with no downloads required for the customer. This virtual in-store experience dramatically improves the customer's journey and brand's bottom line.

Shoppable Chat - The Immerss "Shop Live" widget is branded to each merchant's colors and placed on their website. When a shopper clicks the widget, they are connected with an associate in a chat experience unlike any other. Associates are able to see what items the customer has viewed before starting the chat session and then suggest products to guide their shopping journey.

Outbound Clienteling - The app can also be used as a clienteling tool for merchants. This feature enables merchants to contact their customers via SMS messaging, share new products, or schedule a 1-to-1 call with all sales activity tracked.

"What's missing from eCommerce is a live sales associate who can talk more about how products look, feel and fit, upsell customers and help people shop," said Arthur Veytsman, co-founder and CEO at Immerss. "Live video commerce is rapidly emerging and redefining how brands and retailers interact with their customers to provide an elevated online shopping experience."

About Immerss

Immerss is redefining the at-home shopping experience. Leveraging e-commerce, video, chat, and live streaming, Immerss is helping merchants create an in-person virtual shopping experience that consumers want while shopping online. Immerss is used by leading retailers such as Lucchese, Radley London, and Ylang 23. The company is based in Dallas, Texas. Learn more at http://www.immerss.live .

