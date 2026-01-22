Immfly to bring Eutelsat's OneWeb LEO High-Speed connectivity to disconnected narrowbody LCC/ULCC fleets worldwide

Immfly to deliver Eutelsat's OneWeb cutting-edge LEO high-speed connectivity in 2026, with full installations in just 24–30 hours

Aircraft to be equipped with Gogo's next-generation electronically steered antenna and Immfly's agnostic server Equilux Aero

This solution empowers LCCs/ULCCs to unlock new revenue streams, streamline operations, and offer passengers broadband internet without major CapEx or downtime

BARCELONA, Spain, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Immfly, the global technology company redefining the in-flight experience through its integrated ecosystem of entertainment, retail, and connectivity, is revolutionizing onboard high-speed connectivity for low-cost and ultra-low-cost narrowbody fleets. The new satcom offering will equip formerly disconnected commercial aircraft with Gogo's electronically steered antenna and Eutelsat's OneWeb connectivity services, bringing enterprise-grade reliability and low-latency, high-speed service to traditionally underserved carriers lacking broadband access.

Leveraging Eutelsat's OneWeb Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation through Gogo hardware and network infrastructure, Immfly is finalizing the launch of an innovative, flexible service tailored to the evolving needs of airlines and their passengers. Launch is planned for 2026, and Immfly is currently accepting requests for pilot programs.

Developed over the past year, this high-speed connectivity initiative marks a new era in in-flight performance by enabling low-cost airlines to deliver highly reliable, ground-like internet access that drives new revenue opportunities, improves operational efficiency, and deepens passenger engagement — all without compromising airline operations or incurring complex costs.

"This initiative marks a turning point for the LCC/ULCC industry," said Jimmy M. von Korff, Executive Chairman and co-founder of Immfly. "Narrowbody aircraft remain disconnected, and we're bringing them into the digital era through Eutelsat's OneWeb high-speed LEO connectivity services and Gogo ESA hardware – enabling ancillary revenue growth, streamlining operations, and providing passengers with connectivity on par with their ground experiences."

The solution combines Gogo's next-generation Plane Simple electronically steered antenna (ESA) with Eutelsat's OneWeb cutting-edge constellation services and Immfly's modular, agnostic onboard server — Equilux Aero — to deliver a highly reliable, lightweight, cost-effective, and rapidly deployable high-speed connectivity solution that can be fully installed in just 24-30 hours. Initially targeting narrowbody fleets and regional jets that currently lack connectivity, the new service promises minimal operational disruption as airlines transition into the digital era.

"We remain committed to developing products and services that support aircraft of all sizes," said Colin Quarless, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Business Development, Gogo. "As the conduit connecting the Immfly hardware with the OneWeb constellation, this perfectly demonstrates that the Gogo hardware can support the connectivity needs of high-density, narrowbody aircraft, as well as the unique requirements of business aviation and milgov customers."

Claire Gombault, Director of Commercial Aviation for Eutelsat said, "Eutelsat's OneWeb constellation is bringing high-speed, low-latency connectivity to fleets long underserved by in-flight broadband. Together with Immfly and Gogo, we're transforming the passenger experience while creating new opportunities to generate onboard revenue."

A Digital Ecosystem Onboard

Founded in 2013 by Pablo Linz and Jimmy M. von Korff, Immfly empowers airlines worldwide by delivering unique, digitized passenger experiences that drive loyalty and create new revenue streams. Its pioneering modular digital ecosystem not only powers connectivity but also seamlessly integrates wireless and seatback entertainment platforms along with innovative retail solutions for both crew and passengers — all accessible from personal devices.

Leveraging the proprietary Equilux Aero antenna-agnostic onboard server designed for effortless integration, Immfly is setting the stage for the next generation of digital, connected aircraft. The company is on track to secure Boeing's line-fit certification, with work underway to integrate its hardware into the production lines of the market's most popular aircraft models by the end of 2027.

For more information, visit www.immfly.com/high-speed.

About Gogo

Gogo is the only multi-orbit, multi-band in-flight connectivity provider offering connectivity technology. Its industry-leading product portfolio provides best-in-class solutions for all aircraft types, from small to large and heavy jets and beyond.

The Gogo offering uniquely incorporates Air-to-Ground systems with access to high-speed satellite networks, which aim to deliver consistent, global tip-to-tail connectivity through a sophisticated suite of software, hardware, and advanced infrastructure supported by a 24/7/365 in-person customer support team. Gogo consistently strives to set new standards for reliability, security, and innovation and is shaping the future of inflight aviation to make it easier for every customer to stay connected beyond all expectations.

About Eutelsat

Eutelsat is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. Eutelsat was formed through the combination of the Company and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 34 Geostationary (GEO) satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites.

Eutelsat addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes around 6,400 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat's unique suite of in-orbit assets and ground infrastructure enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and Eutelsat employs more than 1,600 people across more than 75 countries. Eutelsat is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL).

About Immfly

Immfly is a global leader in onboard digital solutions, transforming the passenger experience with innovations in entertainment, connectivity, and retail. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, Immfly partners with more than 50 airlines across Europe, Latin America, North America, and Asia-Pacific, impacting over 400 million passengers annually. With technology installed on more than 2,800 aircraft, Immfly offers modular and flexible solutions tailored to full-service, low-cost, and regional airlines.

In 2025, Immfly acquired Data Clarity, uniting onboard digital expertise with advanced data intelligence to deliver aviation's first unified, data–driven retail and connectivity ecosystem. For more information, visit www.immfly.com or connect on LinkedIn.

Media Contacts:

SOURCE Immfly