immi Raises $3.8M in Seed Funding to Modernize Instant Ramen With a Bold, New Taste and Nutritional Profile

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today immi, the better-for-you Asian American food brand that launched the world's first low-carb, high-protein, 100% plant-based instant ramen during the pandemic, is announcing a $3.8M seed round fundraise led by Siddhi Capital with participation from Palm Tree Crew, Constellation Capital, Animal Capital, Pear Ventures, Collaborative Fund and individuals like Patrick Schwarzenegger, Kat Cole, Nik Sharma, and the CEOs or Co-founders of Thrive Market, Caviar, Daring Foods, Madhappy, Twitch, Kettle & Fire, MUD\WTR, Native, Amity Supply, Visionary Music Group, Italic, Tatcha, and Casper.

The raise comes in tandem with releasing a complete reformulation of their product, aiming to replicate the traditional instant ramen. The instant noodle space is a $46 billion dollar industry that immi has already broken into, and the brand plans to widen market share with this relaunch as it invests this new influx of capital into product development and customer acquisition. The product relaunch improves broth taste, texture and slurpability, and includes increased fiber for extra gut health, lower net carbs, and a completely reimagined mouthfeel - making immi a healthier replication of ramen, indistinguishable from the classic.

"The excitement and reception to immi and a better-for-you ramen was incredible upon our initial launch," explained immi co-founder Kevin Lee. "As we continue to iterate and listen to our consumer feedback, this seed round funding will be utilized to perfect a product that's not just nutritious, but that is also truly indistinguishable from the delicious taste of traditional instant ramen."

This formula and manufacturing change came after the early 2021 launch of immi, which was geared towards customers with low-carb, keto, and other carb-restricted health lifestyles. Now, based on feedback from customers including immi's private, application-based community of over 4,000 beta testers, the new formula has been improved to appeal to its consumer base to anyone who loves ramen and noodles.

"We invested in immi because they created a craveable product that offers a modern and adult take on a traditional comfort food, bringing international and diverse flavors to a new audience, while ensuring that nutrient density is a driving factor," detailed Melissa Facchina, General Partner and Co-Founder at Siddhi Capital. "As consumer preferences continue to shift toward better-for-you offerings that do not compromise on flavor, immi is perfectly positioned to reinvent a category that's yet to see true innovation."

"The investors within our seed round bring an incredible wealth of knowledge that has helped guide us in bringing immi to the everyday eater," said Kevin Chanthasiriphan, co-founder of immi. "With this influx of capital, and the continued support from our investors, we plan to ramp up manufacturing and production in a way that will allow us to bring new product innovation to our customers in rapid succession."

"I am excited to continue supporting the plant-based and better-for-you food movement with Palm Tree Crew's recent investment in immi," explained DJ, Songwriter, Producer, and Investor, Kygo. " Ramen is one of my favorite on-the-go meals so I was thrilled to finally find a nutritious and delicious alternative to the existing options."

"Before immi, I had to cut ramen out of my life," stated Actor and Investor, Patrick Schwarzenegger. "But since immi is low carb, high protein, and most importantly, delicious, I've loved eating ramen again!"

Kevin Lee and Kevin Chanthasiriphan grew up immersed in Taiwanese and Thai family food businesses and created immi with the purpose of enriching lives through Asian American food.

ABOUT IMMI

immi is a better-for-you Asian American food brand that makes the world's first low-carb, high-protein, 100% plant-based instant ramen. immi is easy to prepare in the microwave or stovetop and you can have a bowl ready in just 7 minutes. Their 100% plant-based flavors include Spicy "Beef", Tom Yum "Shrimp", and Black Garlic "Chicken". To learn more, visit www.immieats.com .

