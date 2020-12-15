Immigrant Hustle, A New Book Covering the Stories Of 50 Successful Entrepreneurs Who Came to America With Nothing, Is Launched in All Major Book Stores

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Immigrant Hustle by Amine Rahal, a new book exploring whether the American Dream is still alive through the stories of 50 immigrants who decided to pursue the path of entrepreneurship, is officially launched and now available at all major book stores and platforms, including, Amazon, Chapters, Barnes & Nobles, Kobo, Smashwords, and others.

The book is written by Amine Rahal, an entrepreneur and author with over 20 years of experience helping entrepreneurs from all over the world with their technology and marketing challenges. Amine is a member of the Forbes Communication Council and has written for multiple newspapers and publications.

"Everyone knows that this country was founded by immigrants that left their homelands in search of a better future and more opportunities, but few people know that immigrants continue to be very active in the American entrepreneurial scene to this day. My goal with this book is also to remind immigrants that the American Dream is still alive and that Entrepreneurship is bigger than politics. Bigger than racism. The market doesn't care who you are, where you come from or how you pray; if you have a quality product to offer, and you know how to bring it to market, you'll become yet another American success story," says Mr. Rahal, author of the book.

Immigrant Hustle, published in December 2020 by TellWell Publishing, is written in an interview format where the author asks each entrepreneur a series of questions.

In the book, each immigrant-entrepreneur is asked to expand on the following topics:

Life & struggles in their country of origin, and what led them to move to America

Arrival and cultural barriers faced in the US as a new immigrant

What led them to pursue the path of entrepreneurship

Difficulties faced when starting their business and how they solved them

Advice for anyone that wants to start a business

"I believe this book has the power to inspire anyone, not just immigrants or entrepreneurs! I would qualify it as a general feel-good book with tons of actionable advice and tips that anyone can benefit from, whether in their professional or personal lives," added Mr Rahal.

The first reviews from the book are stellar. One reviewer, Laurie A. said, "I hope this doesn't sound too dramatic, but it is true… several of these stories have brought me to tears. The more I read, the more widespread I can see the appeal of this book. I think it is absolutely magnificent."

You can learn more about the book at www.immigranthustlebook.com

You can purchase Immigrant Hustle on Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/0228819571

About the author

Amine Rahal is an entrepreneur and author. He is a member of Forbes Communication Council and YEC. He enjoys writing about the topics of entrepreneurship, marketing, technology, fintech and self-growth. His content can be found on multiple publications including Forbes, INC, MOZ, Thrive Global and many others.

He is currently the CEO of IronMonk Solutions, a marketing company that helps businesses with their digital presence, and CMO at Regal Assets LLC, an investment company that helps IRA and 401k owners invest in alternative assets like precious metals and cryptocurrencies.

