Immigrant Invest: Choose between Malta Citizenship, Permanent Residency and Residence Permit

VALLETTA, Malta, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Malta, a sunny country with a Mediterranean climate, has become an attractive destination for foreign investors. Non-EU investors can obtain Malta citizenship or residency, which can be temporary or permanent. Each option involves a real estate investment, either through renting or purchasing property.

Benefits of Malta residency and citizenship

Maltese residents enjoy the following benefits:

living in Malta with families — spouses, children, and parents;

with families — spouses, children, and parents; visa-free travel to the Schengen countries;

opportunity to work and run business in Malta ;

; safe haven — residents can come to Malta even when the borders are closed.

Citizens of Malta in addition get visa-free access to 169 countries, including the USA, the UK, Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong. They can reside, work, study and receive medical care in any EU country.

Requirements for applicants

Malta temporary residency is issued for 1 year with the possibility of extension. It is suitable for those who want to optimise taxes and are ready to either move to Malta or spend no more than 183 days in any other country.

The expenses are:

€34,150+ — if renting real estate;

if renting real estate; €270,200+ — if purchasing.

Temporary residents benefit from a special tax regime. It offers no inheritance tax, a 15% tax on income earned abroad and remitted to Malta, and 0% tax on global income not transferred to Malta.

Malta permanent residency is granted for life. That's an appropriate option for individuals and families looking for obtaining termless residency in the EU without relocation.

The expenses are:

€150,000+ — if renting real estate;

— if renting real estate; €370,000+ — if purchasing.

The main applicant also must have €500,000 in available assets, including at least €150,000 of liquid financial assets, such as deposits, stocks or bonds.

Malta citizenship is a suitable choice for those seeking the full rights of EU citizens. To obtain this status, investors must make a contribution to the National Development and Social Fund. First, an investor receives a residence permit for 1 or 3 years, depending on the amount of their contribution — €600,000 or €750,000. Afterward, they become eligible for citizenship.

The expenses are:

€690,000+ — if renting property;

— if renting property; €1,310,000+ — if purchasing.

Immigrant Invest holds the licence to represent the interests of investors wishing to apply for Maltese citizenship or residency. Its experts help choose the appropriate option and accompany investors throughout the entire process of obtaining the status.

