Immigrant Justice Corps Announces Class of 2020 Justice Fellows

Twenty-six law graduates chosen for selective Fellowship to represent immigrants fighting deportation and seeking lawful status and citizenship.

Feb 19, 2020, 08:30 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Immigrant Justice Corps (IJC), the country's first fellowship program dedicated to meeting immigrants' need for high-quality legal assistance, announced today its sixth class of Justice Fellows. Selected for their compassion, intellect, and commitment to immigrants' rights, the 2020 Fellows will bring their many skills to bear on this acutely emerging representation crisis in immigration.

Twenty-six graduates from top law schools around the country were chosen for the prestigious Fellowship at IJC. The Class of 2020 Fellows come to IJC with already-impressive backgrounds, including education in the nation's most well-regarded immigration law programs and years of cumulative experience as client advocates. All the 2020 Justice Fellows are bilingual and fluent in Spanish, among other languages. This year, the number of Justice Fellow applications received by IJC rose by 34 percent.

"This remarkably gifted incoming class of Immigrant Justice Corps Fellows will make all the difference for the thousands of immigrants they will represent and their families, providing the highest quality of legal counsel, so necessary if justice for all is to be realized," said IJC's founder, Robert A. Katzmann, Chief Judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

The Fellows will serve for two years as staff attorneys at strategically-selected legal services agencies and community-based organizations across the country, providing legal assistance to low-income immigrants in an array of immigration matters including deportation defense and affirmative applications for those fleeing persecution.

In addition, IJC is excited to announce that this year it is tripling its presence at Capital Area Immigrants' Rights Coalition (CAIR) in order to substantially close the representation gap in Prince George's County, Maryland, outside Washington, DC. IJC Fellows will also be sent to two new host organizations this year: Innovation Law Lab in El Paso, Texas and Kids in Need of Defense (KIND) in Fresno, California.

"Every immigrant, regardless of status, should be treated with respect and dignity and afforded access to justice through high-quality legal services," said IJC's Executive Director, Jojo Annobil. "We are extremely excited and energized to welcome these immensely talented Justice Fellows who are launching their legal careers at such a critical time for immigrants' rights."

IJC's Class of 2020 Justice Fellows:

Name

Law School

Host Organization

Alex McGriff

Harvard Law School

Prisoners' Legal Services

Allison Mandeville

New York University School of Law

Bronx Defenders

Annabelle Veronica Gonzalez-
Suarez

Florida International University
College of Law

Catholic Legal Services - Miami

Brandon Joseph Vesely

Northeastern University School of
Law

Kids in Need of Defense (KIND -
Fresno

Casey Mangan

University of Southern California
Gould School of Law

Innovation Law Lab - El Paso

Chloe Sugino

Boston University School of Law

Capital Area Immigrants' Rights
Coalition (CAIR)

Daily Guerrero

Columbia Law School

Bronx Defenders

Ellen Watlington

Georgetown University Law Center

Capital Area Immigrants' Rights
Coalition (CAIR)

Emily Johanson

University of California, Irvine School
of Law

Capital Area Immigrants' Rights
Coalition (CAIR)

Gissell Rodriguez

Western New England University
School of Law

Center for Immigrant Representation

Grace Benton

Georgetown University Law Center

Capital Area Immigrants' Rights
Coalition (CAIR)

Hannah Strauss

Georgetown University Law Center

Catholic Charities of New York

Jacob Lichtenbaum

University of Maryland Francis King
Carey School of Law

Capital Area Immigrants' Rights
Coalition (CAIR)

Jessica Olive

Brooklyn Law School

UnLocal

Joanna Lopez

City University of New York School of
Law

Central American Legal Assistance
(CALA)

Joanna Rothchild

New York University Law School

Brooklyn Defender Services

Jon Greenspan

New York University Law School

Brooklyn Defender Services

Katherine Ventura Cruz

American University Washington
College of Law

Capital Area Immigrants' Rights
Coalition (CAIR)

Lauren Schusterman

University of Michigan

Make the Road New Jersey

Liz Hannah

Stanford Law School

Catholic Legal Services - Miami

Mariel Perez-Santiago

Stanford Law School

RAICES - San Antonio

Michelle Gonzalez

University of St. Thomas School of
Law

Safe Horizon

Shelby Scibetta

SUNY Law School, University At
Buffalo

Erie County Volunteer Lawyers Project

Thera McAvoy

Northeastern University School of
Law

Innovation Law Lab - El Paso

Will Sheehan

Roger Williams University School of
Law

Safe Passage Project

William Granados

Brooklyn Law School

New York Legal Assistance (NYLAG)

The new class will begin in September 2020 and join the 27 Justice Fellows already in the field who are entering the second year of their Fellowship.

Background

Founded in 2014, Immigrant Justice Corps (IJC) identifies promising lawyers and advocates passionate about immigration, places them with organizations where they can make the greatest difference and supports them with training and expert insights as they directly assist immigrants in need.

To date, more than 200 IJC Fellows have provided representation in over 25,000 legal matters and assisted more than 70,000 low-income immigrants and their families with a success rate of 92 percent on cases completed. There are currently 82 Fellows serving in 11 states and 33 cities.

