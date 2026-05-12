Immigrant Justice Corps welcomes new class of immigration lawyers

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst one of the most challenging moments for immigrant rights in a generation, Immigrant Justice Corps (IJC) is proud to welcome our 2026 class of Justice Fellows. These 30 exceptional advocates, deeply committed to fairness, dignity, and the rule of law, are answering the call at a time when the need for skilled, fearless immigrant legal representation has never been more urgent.

"Every day in America, immigrants are deported not because they lack legal rights, but because they lack lawyers," said Jojo Annobil, IJC's CEO. "That is not justice. It is a failure we refuse to accept. Our 2026 class represents our answer to this crisis. They are not just lawyers, they are a lifeline. Their commitment will ensure that immigrants – especially children and those detained – will have their voices heard and their rights upheld. When the system turns its back, IJC shows up."

Selected for their talent and deep compassion, IJC Fellows work on the frontlines of the immigration crisis, advocating for detained immigrants, asylum seekers, and families who would otherwise face the system without a single advocate in their corner.

Justice Fellows serve for two years as staff attorneys at legal services providers and community-based organizations across the country, providing legal assistance to low-income immigrants in complex immigration matters, including removal defense.

"It's heartening to see so many young people wanting to make a difference in the lives of immigrants," said Sarah Burr, IJC's Board President and retired immigration judge. "Even in the current landscape, our Fellows are committed to universal representation – making sure that every immigrant who needs a lawyer gets one."

About IJC

Conceived by the late Judge Robert A. Katzmann of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit and incubated by the Robin Hood Foundation in 2014, Immigrant Justice Corps (IJC) identifies promising lawyers and advocates passionate about immigration, places them with organizations where they can make the greatest difference and supports them with training and expert insights as they directly assist immigrants in need. To date, over 500 IJC Fellows have supported more than 125,000 low-income immigrants and their families with a success rate of 90% on cases completed.

SOURCE Immigrant Justice Corps