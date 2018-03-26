IMMIGRANT NATION Receives Distinguished Award From Fundacion Honoris Causa A.C. Presented At La Camara De Diputados H. Congreso De La Union

IMMIGRANT NATION provides an unprecedented legal service plan to out of status immigrants residing in the United States in the face of a threat of deportation. A service that represents an incalculable value for all the people in that condition: that of the peace of mind of being supported and protected. On a conference call from the headquarters of the company in Los Angeles California, IMMIGRANT NATION CEO, Mr. Joseph Lam, expressed that, "The immigrant community in the United States is vastly made up of hard working family oriented people with high ethics and morals, and sometimes they just need an opportunity to prove their value and contributions to society." He continued by saying, "I am deeply honored by the distinction that has been given to our company and our founder and I want to emphasize that I have found in helping those who are most in need an unparalleled satisfaction, which is shared by all those who make IMMIGRANT NATION possible." Mr. Lam has had a long and successful career in the world of international business, but what really distinguishes him is his extraordinary commitment to human rights and social justice in general. In particular, his contribution to the defense and protection of immigrants in the United States, which highlights him as a humanitarian and a model citizen.

Mr. Lam became familiar with and got involved with IMMIGRANT NATION back in September 2017 when Joaquin Rodriguez, the creator of the concept and founder of the company, presented his idea and business plan to him. Mr. Lam, an immigrant himself, felt immediately connected with the noble cause of the project and without any hesitation supported it, committing to an investment in excess of 2.5 million dollars to launch the company whose raison d'etre is to provide a legal service plan for law abiding and hard-working immigrants in the United States that face the daily fear of deportation. Passion for freedom, peace, plurality and ethical equality distinguishes Mr. Lam from others. He has devoted his time and money to IMMIGRANT NATION, a company that aside of its legal service plan, also intends to create housing, health and education programs for immigrants in the near future. Today, Joseph Lam's commitment to human rights governs his days and monopolizes all his attention. This is what the prestigious Doctoral Faculty of the Honoris Causa Foundation A.C. saw in Mr. Lam, who uses the following slogan to define his personal vision for his company, "While others build walls, we build bridges".



Mr. Lam has not only made a significant investment of money, but his commitment to the cause is personal, and he dedicates his time and his thoughts in the search of new ways to improve the quality of life of more than 11 million people.



The legal services plan of IMMIGRANT NATION provides containment, security, commitment and predictability in a time of great distress and fear for millions of immigrants. For more information, please visit www.ImmigrantNationInc.com.

