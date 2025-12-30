Immigrant Who Arrived in America with Nothing Acquires Alabama's Largest Mansion for $4.8 Million

Award-winning entrepreneur to transform iconic 68,000-square-foot "Guitar House" into world-class private estate

SHOAL CREEK, Ala., Dec. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sergei Kaminskiy, founder and CEO of the Kaminskiy Group and one of America's most followed entrepreneurs with over 4 million social media followers, has acquired Château de Kaminskiy — Alabama's largest private residence and the 44th largest home in America. The acquisition marks one of the most significant residential purchases in the state's history.

The 68,000-square-foot French château, originally built for $26–30 million in 1997, features 15 bedrooms, 22 bathrooms, a 17,000-square-foot basement with a 25-seat private theater, and sits on 27 acres in the exclusive Shoal Creek Golf and Country Club. The estate includes two guest houses, an equestrian facility, and the iconic guitar-shaped driveway visible from aerial views.

"When we pulled up to the driveway, there was a moment of silence. Everyone was just admiring the château. When we walked in, it took our breath away," said Kaminskiy. "The craftsmanship is impossible to match today — the gold leafing, the frescoed ceilings. It would cost over $100 million to build this home in today's market."

Kaminskiy, who immigrated to America from Siberia at age seven, plans a multi-million-dollar restoration preserving the château's original French architectural character while adding a world-class biohacking and wellness center featuring cryotherapy, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, infrared sauna, cold plunge pools, and IV therapy stations, plus a professional gym with Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu training facilities.

His firm, Kaminskiy Design and Remodeling, which has completed countless luxury renovations over two decades and earned industry awards for 16 of its 20 years in business, will personally oversee the transformation. Sergei's portfolio also includes Kaminskiy Care and Repair, a national handyman franchise helping immigrant entrepreneurs achieve business ownership through proven visa pathways.

"I came to this country when I was seven years old. My parents sacrificed everything for a chance at a better life," said Kaminskiy. "This château represents everything America made possible for my family. And now, through our franchise program, we're helping other immigrant families achieve their own American Dream."

Upon completion, Château de Kaminskiy will serve as a private family retreat and invitation-only destination for influential leaders, world-class athletes, and entrepreneurs. Follow the transformation on Instagram at @ChateauDeKaminskiy and @Sergei.Kaminskiy.

