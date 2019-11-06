Immigration Attorney Manages Law Practice with Virtual Office Services from Legal Edge Services

MIAMI, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Legal Edge Services is known for well-appointed office space in prestigious office buildings throughout South Florida, with each location staffed by administrative and law office professionals. In addition, the firm provides all the advantages of virtual offices and virtual assistants for attorneys located elsewhere.

A case in point is Leslie I. Snyder, P.A., a Board Certified Immigration Attorney whose work focuses on the preparation, filing and presentation of visa applications for temporary and permanent residence in the U.S. Ms. Snyder currently has a multi-jurisdictional practice which she oversees directly through her home office at Legal Edge Services' Coral Gables location.

Ms. Snyder founded her firm in 1991, and for 15 years has employed Legal Edge Services' extensive paralegal and document preparation services, legal research, and professional call handling, mailing and filing services. Legal Edge serves as her law office staff in every way.

"I've tried other shared space providers and contract services," said Ms. Snyder, "but none of them measure up to the standard of quality I have found with Legal Edge Services. They are so accommodating, and their expertise is unmatched."

When Ms. Snyder's work took her out of state for an extended period, the Legal Edge Services team created a robust virtual office environment to enable her to manage her Coral Gables office without missing a beat. "Legal Edge has really helped power my practice during this time," she noted.

"Helping to manage law offices is what we do," said Kelly Ramsden, Managing Partner of Legal Edge Services and Office Edge. "Our expert team provides law office support that ranges from paralegal, trust accounting, legal billing and legal bookkeeping services to deposition, mediation, transcription, legal research, document prep and e-filing services."

