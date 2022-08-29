Immigration Firm BAL Shatters Glass Ceiling Once Again on Law360's Gender Rankings

DALLAS, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to gender equality, immigration powerhouse Berry Appleman & Leiden LLP (BAL) is once again named an industry leader by Law360 in its 2022 Glass Ceiling Report on Women in Law.

BAL ranks #2 among all law firms of its size, and bested all other firms in its class with the highest percentages of female partners (60.9%), female nonequity partners (71.4%), and other female attorneys (71%). The influential rankings once again lauded BAL as a "Ceiling Smasher" for its high percentage of female equity partners (44.4%).

BAL scored a robust 14.2 points above the industry benchmark, one of only three firms in its category to top the benchmark.

"BAL is an incredible place for women to succeed at every level," said Frieda Garcia, the firm's highest ranking female Partner. "I recognized BAL was different when I joined more than 20 years ago and was given leadership opportunities right away. Today, opportunities have grown and expanded even further for women throughout BAL, and it is my passion to help more working moms succeed in the corporate world and feel accomplished as parents."

While empowering women in the workplace, BAL also provides flexible work policies—from unlimited vacation time to hybrid work options—that enable employees to pursue their passions outside the office and balance family responsibilities.

"We put a lot of thought into our policies to make it possible for women to excel in their careers while pursuing meaningful endeavors in their lives and as leaders in their communities," says Chief Operating Office Leslie C. Rohrbacker. "At BAL, we pursue the exceptional in everything we do, and we thrive as a firm because of the passionate women who strive to make a positive impact on the world."

BAL, the world's leading corporate immigration law firms, is singularly focused on meeting the immigration challenges of corporate clients around the world in ways that make immigration more strategic and enable businesses to be more successful. Established in 1980, BAL has consistently provided immigration expertise, people-centered client services, and leading technology innovation. In 2018, BAL entered into a first-of-its-kind strategic alliance with Deloitte U.K. to create the world's first global immigration service delivery model.

BAL's proprietary Cobalt® digital immigration services platform won the 2020 CODiE Award for Best Legal Tech Product, the prestigious CIO100 award for Innovative Use of Intelligent Automation in Immigration Services, and Legalweek's Most Innovative Law Firm Operations Team of 2021. BAL and its leaders are highly ranked in every major legal publication, including Best Lawyers, Chambers and Partners, The Legal 500, and Who's Who Legal. BAL has ranked #1 on multiple industry rankings for diversity, equity and inclusion, including the #1 Law Firm for Women on the National Law Journal's Women in Law Scorecard the past four years in a row (2019-2022), #1 on the Diversity Scorecard by The American Lawyer (2020 and 2021), and #1 on Law360's Diversity Snapshot for three years running (2020-2022). In 2022, BAL won the "Best Company for Diversity," the "Best HR Team" and the "Best Company for Career Growth" by Comparably, based solely on employee ratings. See website for details: https://www.bal.com

