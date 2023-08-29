Immigration Judge Grants Political Asylum to Detained Client of Gendelberg Law, PLLC!

29 Aug, 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- An immigrant detained in an Arizona detention center, suffering from poor health and away from his loving family after fleeing from his home in the Republic of Georgia has been released.  Lasha, was a member of the United National Movement party – the largest opposition political party established by Mikheil Saakashvili (the 3rd president of the Republic of Georgia).  The United National Movement party advocates strongly for democratic values, human rights, and social justice.  Due to Lasha's political opinion and loyalty to his political values, Lasha had become the victim of the ruling Georgian Dream party and the law enforcement agencies conducting the unlawful orders of the Georgian Dream party leaders against members of the United National Movement party.

As a member of the United National Movement party, regrettably, his unwavering commitment to these noble principles had made him a target of unwarranted harassment, threats, and intimidation from individuals and groups opposing his political beliefs.  Lasha had been subjected to physical and psychological abuse on account of his political opinion and membership of the opposition political organization.  Facing a strong likelihood of death, Lasha fled from his home and sought protection in the United States.

The dedicated team at Gendelberg Law, under the leadership of attorney Leonard R. Gendelberg, Esq. undertook the responsibility of representing Lasha in immigration court.  The firm worked tirelessly to secure a successful and positive outcome for Lasha's case.  Upon taking on the case, the firm assured that Lasha not only comprehended his legal options but also felt informed, supported, and reassured throughout the entire process.  The firm worked closely with Lasha, assisting him in gathering critical evidence (i.e., detailed personal statement, affidavit, human rights report, article, hospital report, and declaration).  After presentation of the evidence in court and following a rigorous cross-examination by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the immigration Judge issued a favorable ruling in the firms asylum case.  This triumph lead to Lasha's liberation from the detention center and marked the beginning of a new chapter in Lasha's life as an asylee in the United States.

"Immigration law is very complex and I treat it as an art", said founder and managing attorney, Leonard R. Gendelberg, Esq. when discussing the intricacies associated with this case.  "Having a passion for immigration law as an immigrant myself, my team and I take the time to learn every detail of every client.  Allocating time to each client not only creates relationships but also truly provides the best opportunity of determining the clients best course of action."

About Gendelberg Law, PLLC:

Leonard R. Gendelberg, Esq. is the founder and managing attorney of Gendelberg Law, PLLC.   Mr. Gendelberg's family immigrated in 1979 from Kiev, Ukraine so he has firsthand knowledge to the issues faced by immigrants.  Mr. Gendelberg graduated from SUNY Empire State College in 2004 and Hofstra University School of Law in 2008.  Mr. Gendelberg practices immigration law and represents clients throughout the entire United States.

