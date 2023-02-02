Immigration Leader BAL Wins National Law Journal's Legal Technology Trailblazers Award

DALLAS, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Immigration powerhouse BAL kicks off another year of distinction with the National Law Journal's 2023 Legal Technology Trailblazers Award. The award recognizes "agents of change that are using innovation to help ease the daily tasks taken on by law firms and legal departments."

"We're honored by this recognition that embodies our commitment to cutting-edge technological tools that address the needs and challenges of in-house corporate immigration professionals," said Managing Partner Jeremy Fudge. "I continue to be inspired by our incredible people behind all of our award-winning technology. They truly are the agents of change who make a positive difference in people's lives every day."

BAL's proprietary immigration platform, Cobalt®, leads the industry with its innovative use of AI, robotic process automation (RPA), machine learning and other emerging technologies that enhance the immigration programs for companies and their in-house teams and make the immigration journey smoother for millions of users around the world.

As a result of BAL's innovations, our teams spend less time on rote tasks and can focus their talents on what they do best: connecting with clients, building relationships, providing bespoke legal strategies and delivering an exceptional client experience. BAL's investment in time-saving technology provides work-life balance to our teams, and the firm's people-centered culture continues to attract the best talent in the industry.

"Our innovative spirit is what sets BAL apart, along with our unique ability to blend our tech teams with our legal teams to create practical tools that solve specific problems," said Chief Technology Officer Chanille Juneau. "We are excited about new projects already in the works for 2023."

This NLJ Legal Technology Trailblazers Award comes on the heels of BAL sweeping more than two dozen top honors for law, technology, DE&I and workplace culture in 2022.

About BAL

BAL, the world's leading corporate immigration law firm, is singularly focused on meeting the immigration challenges of corporate clients around the world in ways that make immigration more strategic and enable businesses to be more successful. Established in 1980, BAL has consistently provided immigration expertise, people-centered client services and leading technology innovation. In 2018, BAL entered into a first-of-its-kind strategic alliance with Deloitte U.K. to create the world's first global immigration service delivery model.

BAL's proprietary Cobalt® digital immigration services platform won the 2020 CODiE Award for Best Legal Tech Product , the prestigious CIO100 award for Innovative Use of Intelligent Automation in Immigration Services and Legalweek's Most Innovative Law Firm Operations Team of 2021 . BAL and its leaders are highly ranked in every major legal publication, including Best Lawyers, Chambers and Partners, The Legal 500 and Who's Who Legal. BAL has ranked #1 on multiple industry rankings for diversity, equity and inclusion, including the #1 Law Firm for Women by the National Law Journal four years in a row (2019-2022), #1 on the Diversity Scorecard by The American Lawyer (2020 and 2021), and #1 on Law360's Diversity Snapshot for three years running (2020-2022). BAL won seven of Comparably's Best Company categories in 2022, including for Career Growth, Perks & Benefits, Women and Diversity. The Dallas Business Journal named BAL one of only a handful of the 2022 Best Places to Work based exclusively on employee feedback. U.S. News & World Report–Best Lawyers named BAL the 2023 Immigration Law Firm of the Year .

