Immigration Service Adopts Altibase for its Bioinformatics Analysis System for Safe and Thorough Immigration Management

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Immigration Service (KIS), a branch of the Ministry of Justice, controls and supervises people's crossings into and out of Korea through borders, airports and ports and identifies and manages relevant information.

The use of bioinformatics data has never been more important and necessary for immigration management particularly due to the growing threat of international terrorists and foreign infectious diseases.

Altibase is highly scalable with its cutting-edge sharding

In addition, the number of Koreans travelling overseas and foreign visitors has exponentially increased. Over 10 million Koreans travel overseas at least once a year. The annual number of foreign visitors now reaches close to 30 million.

This would overwhelm KIS because of the size of big data to store and process.

KIS opted not to renew its existing legacy DBMSs and chose Altibase instead for the following reasons:

Altibase's in-memory capabilities are vital in providing extremely high throughput and low latency measured in microseconds.

Altibase's hybrid architecture, combining real time speed of an in-memory database with massive storage capacity of a disk-resident database, is the perfect solution for KIO's servers in handling massive historical bioinformatics data.

Altibase handles such complex queries as redirection and proxying in real time while providing a high level of stability.

Altibase's replication feature allows KIS to back up its data using TCP/IP to servers located at its headquarters.

In order to reliably handle requests for providing information from other government offices, a high level of stability is required. Altibase meets the requirement by providing and supporting the needed interworking technology necessary to interoperate with databases of all government bodies though its ACID and SQL compliance.

As a result, bioinformatics analysis of 51 million Koreans and over 10 million foreigners could be implemented in real time whenever necessary. More secure border management against terrorists and criminals is now possible through effective and real time exchange of bioinformatics data among immigration offices throughout Korea.

After 20 years as a closed-source database, Altibase is now open source, and that includes its cutting-edge sharding.

