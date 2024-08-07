Imminent NIST Post-Quantum Cryptography Standards to Propel a US$503 PQC Million Market by 2028, Addressing the Urgent Need for Quantum-Resistant Encryption

ABI Research launches its new Quantum-Safe Technologies research service to guide solution providers to better address the transition to quantum-safe technologies

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum computers capable of launching powerful attacks could become a reality as early as 2030, posing devastating national security risks. A quantum-based attack could penetrate the digital world A quantum-based attack could penetrate the digital world unprecedentedly, rendering many of today's trusted cybersecurity solutions obsolete. Quantum-safe technologies are crucial for securing our digital communities and communication networks against this emerging threat.

In response, global technology intelligence firm ABI Research has just launched its Quantum-Safe Technologies research service, which focuses on enabling service providers to better address the transition to quantum-safe technologies.

"The advent of attack-capable quantum computers is on the horizon, and therefore appropriate quantum-safe technologies are being developed, standardized, and tested to ensure they can withstand a quantum-based attack. The service focuses on current technology developments, standardization efforts, and commercialization and migration strategies for a post-quantum era," says Michela Menting, Senior Research Director at ABI Research.

Quantum-Safe Technologies research service coverage areas include:

Implications of quantum-safe technologies and key components of this new concept

Competitive analysis of Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) in the general purpose and payments markets

HSM ecosystem and market trends, including key technology providers and reference use cases

Competitive analysis of Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) solutions

Forecast of PKI Total Addressable Market (TAM), identifying strategic opportunities for certificate authorities

Introduction to Post-Quantum Cryptography (PQC) , market landscape, and key ecosystem players

Market opportunity for PQC and areas of growth in the next 6 to 12 months

Competitive analysis of Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) providers

QKD market landscape, enterprise use cases, and reference architecture

The rise of cloud HSM services, benefits and challenges in deploying HSM-as-a-Service (HSMaaS), and customer use cases

Quantum migration strategies, crypto -discovery tools, focusing on optimizing crypto -agility

"Through our new Quantum-Safe Technologies service, ABI Research helps solution providers identify post-quantum cryptographic solutions that are critical for enterprises and help technology providers augment products such as HSMs and solutions including PKI to make them quantum-safe with appropriate algorithms, Intellectual Property (IP), and relevant libraries. We also help solution providers evaluate strategies around QKD in the communications space," Menting concludes.

For a deeper understanding of Quantum-Safe Technologies, download the whitepaper, Future-Proofing Cybersecurity with Quantum-Safe Technologies.

