Immix adds Biotech VC Mesa Verde to Investor Syndicate and Receives IRB Approval to Enroll Patients in Phase 1b/2a Cancer Study in the United States

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Immix Biopharma, Inc., announced today the first closing of a convertible note financing to support the clinical testing of its lead compound Imx-110 in advanced solid tumors. Mesa Verde managing director, Carey Ng, PhD, MBA, also joined the Board.

Immix CEO, Ilya Rachman, MD, PhD, MBA, shared, "We are thrilled to bring on Mesa Verde and Carey as we continue to build our team with executives and board members with successful experience in guiding early-stage clinical companies through similar phases of rapid growth."

With this additional funding, Immix will begin enrolling patients at US-based sites in its study testing Imx-110 in a Phase 1b/2a trial in advanced solid tumors. Immix received IRB approval to begin dosing patients at Synergy Hematology Oncology with offices in Los Angeles and Encino, CA. Dr. Levon Qasabian, MD will be the principal investigator, who stated that, "We are excited to explore the potential of this promising drug and offer it to patients with advanced tumors and limited treatment options."

Interim readouts from the Phase 1b/2a trial in Australia are 100% clinical benefit rate (akin to disease control rate) for all patients who completed the 5th cohort and at least 2 cycles as scheduled - with the longest duration of response being 8-months of stable disease. No treatment-related serious adverse events have been observed to-date and dose escalation is continuing. For information about participating in this study, please visit clinicaltrials.gov: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT03382340

Immix is also opening a call for investigator initiated studies where the company will provide its lead compound Imx-110 at no charge.

About Imx-110

Imx-110 is a first-in-class combination therapy designed to inhibit cancer resistance and evolvability while inducing apoptosis. Imx-110 contains NF-kB/Stat3/pan-kinase inhibitor curcumin combined with a small amount of doxorubicin encased in a nano-sized delivery system for optimal tumor penetration. The nanoparticle is tunable in that it can be bound to various targeting moieties, allowing it to deliver even more payload to tumors or other cell populations of interest, if needed. Imx-110 showed preclinical efficacy in glioblastoma, multiple myeloma, triple-negative breast, colorectal, ovarian, and pancreatic tumor models — with the mechanism of action being a 5x increase in cancer cell apoptosis compared to doxorubicin alone, and a wholesale shift in the tumor microenvironment post administration.

About the Company

Immix Biopharma, Inc. is a privately-held, biopharmaceutical firm focused on developing safe and effective therapies for cancer patients. The company was founded by Vladimir Torchilin, Ph.D., D.Sc., Director of the Center for Pharmaceutical Biotechnology and Nanomedicine at Northeastern University; physician-scientist and clinical researcher Ilya Rachman, MD, PhD, MBA; and Sean D. Senn, JD, MSc., MBA, a senior biotechnology patent attorney. Immix's founding investor is a family office focused on harnessing scientific advances in order to engineer transformative and effective cancer treatments. For more information visit www.immixbio.com.

