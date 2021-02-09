Immix Software Announces Sale To Norland Capital

TAMPA, Fla. and SWANSEA, United Kingdom, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immix Software ("Immix" or the "Company"), a worldwide leader in video monitoring security software, today announced its sale to Norland Capital ("Norland"), a global private equity firm focused on investing in and growing software and technology companies.

Immix is the leader in video monitoring security software and is installed in the world's most demanding security operating center environments. The Company's software enables security-alarm central station dealers to deliver new video based remote services to customers and improves a central station's ability to validate, manage, and respond to security events through an intuitive, easy-to-use interface. The Company's software monitors ~1 million cameras at ~100,000 sites across North America and Europe.

"It has been incredible to watch Immix evolve," said Graham Johnson, Chairman of E-Surveillance, the former parent company of Immix. "Norland's reputable security and software credentials, firm culture, and talented professionals will enable Immix to unlock many opportunities for advancement as the business enters its next phase of growth. This transaction also serves to strategically reinforce Immix's commitment to continue delivering best-in-class solutions to customers that operate in the world's most demanding security operating center environments."

"We have long observed Immix's market prominence from afar and are ecstatic for the opportunity to join Chris (CEO), Craig (CTO) and the entire Immix team," said Mati Szeszkowski, Founder and CEO of Norland Capital. "Immix has established a very strong foothold in video monitoring security software which is in the midst of a decade plus tail-wind, and we see meaningful opportunities ahead for the business and its clients. We are delighted to invest to further grow the business."

Immix has been a market leader since the early days – continually innovating and investing in technology to become the de facto standard in the market. The Company is uniquely differentiated as its software is the "single pane of glass" that integrates and seamlessly works with all the disparate technologies inside the security operating center as well as with all the external data sources (regardless of camera type, sensor type, etc.).

"We are extremely excited to announce our partnership with Norland. This is the next step in Immix's evolution. Teaming up with Norland will allow us to further invest and continue to develop our product offering, build the team, and expand internationally, as well as continue to work very closely with current customers and help them grow their business. With the demand for video and event based monitoring exploding around the globe, we are poised to meet today's rigorous demands for unifying disparate security platforms and devices, while continuing to innovate to satisfy the needs of our customers in the future," said Chris Brown, CEO of Immix Software.

"This is a great outcome for all parties involved," said John E. Mack III , Executive Vice President and Co-Head of Investment Banking at Imperial Capital. "We see huge potential for the company, and a growth trajectory that can be accelerated with the equity and experience of Norland as its ideal partner."

Imperial Capital, LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor to Immix in the transaction.

About Immix Software

Immix develops software to improve your ability to manage and respond to security events by creating an intuitive, easy-to-use software integration platform. Whether it's to protect your customer's facilities, assets and people or your own, the mission has always been the same: to provide a common platform connecting different systems. Immix, which means to mix, integrates with over 500 of the top security products and systems in the market. More information about Immix can be found at https://www.immixprotect.com.

About Norland Capital

Norland Capital is the right home for software and technology companies looking for a unique investment partner. The Norland Capital team has invested in, supported, and helped grow some of the world's largest and most innovative software companies. Leading Silicon Valley executives and family offices back us with a distinctive 10+ year capital structure. Norland Capital is a long-term patient investor who partners with business owners and management teams that are focused on growth and the legacy of their people, customers, and products. Norland Capital is based in San Francisco, Sydney, and London. More information about Norland Capital can be found at https://norlandcapital.com.

