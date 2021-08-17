ImmixBio Announces Dr. Galit Lahav of Harvard Medical School Joins Scientific Advisory Board

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immix Biopharma, Inc. ("ImmixBio"), a biotechnology company pioneering Tissue Specific Therapeutics (TSTx)™ for oncology and inflammation, today announced that Galit Lahav, PhD, Novartis Professor of Systems Biology and Department Chair, Systems Biology at Harvard Medical School has joined its Scientific Advisory Board.

"I am delighted to welcome Dr. Galit Lahav to our Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Lahav is a true pioneer in systems biology and signaling dynamics, enabling a deeper understanding of the molecular basis of pathogenesis in oncology and inflammation and paving the way to design novel treatments," said Ilya Rachman, MD PhD, ImmixBio Founder & CEO.

"It is exciting to see the discoveries of systems biology being utilized by Immix Biopharma in the design of its lead candidate currently in an ongoing phase 1b/2a clinical trial," commented Dr. Lahav. "I am looking forward to working with Immix Biopharma to further illuminate the fundamental system dynamics underlying cancer and inflammatory pathologies."

Dr. Lahav is the Novartis Professor of Systems Biology and Department Chair, Systems Biology at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Lahav leads a department at Harvard that uses the power of systems thinking, across macro and micro scales, to unlock new insights into health and disease. Dr. Lahav's goal is to determine why human cancer cells often show different responses to the same treatment, and to identify new therapies that will increase the efficacy of anti-cancer drugs. Dr. Lahav's research program works across traditional disciplinary boundaries. Dr. Lahav's lab has pioneered computational and quantitative experimental approaches to studying the fate and behavior of human cells in disease and health at the single-cell level. Dr. Lahav's work has yielded critical insights into the function and behavior of tumor-suppressing mechanisms and their role in cellular destiny. Dr. Lahav has been recognized through several awards and honors including the Smith Family Award, Vilcek Prize for Creative Promise, and Excellence in Teaching and Mentoring awards. Dr. Lahav has established and organized leadership and management workshops for postdocs and faculty, as well as developed programs for advancing women in science. Dr. Lahav received her PhD in 2001 from the Technion, Israel Institute of Technology. In 2003, she completed her postdoctoral fellowship at the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel. She then spent a year at Harvard's Bauer Center for Genomics Research, and in 2004 joined the Department of Systems Biology at Harvard Medical School. In 2018 Lahav became the Chair of the Department of Systems Biology.

About ImmixBio

ImmixBio ™ is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering Tissue-Specific Therapeutics (TSTx)™. Our lead asset, IMX-110, is currently in phase 1b/2a clinical trials for solid tumors in the United States and Australia. Our proprietary System Multi-Action RegulaTors SMARxT Tissue-Specific™ Platform produces drugs that accumulate at intended therapeutic sites at 3-5 times the rate of conventional medicines. Our TME Normalization™ Technology allows our drug candidates to circulate in the bloodstream, exit through tumor blood vessels and simultaneously attack all components of the tumor micro-environment, or TME. We have uncovered fundamental biological systems that link oncology and inflammation. Our pipeline includes Tissue-Specific Biologic™ candidates to treat inflammatory bowel disease, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. Learn more at www.immixbio.com

