ImmixBio Announces Dr. George W. Sledge of Stanford University Medical Center Joins Scientific Advisory Board

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immix Biopharma, Inc. ("ImmixBio"), a biotechnology company pioneering Tissue Specific Therapeutics (TSTx)TM for oncology and inflammation, today announced that George W. Sledge, MD, Professor of Medical Oncology and former Chief of Medical Oncology at Stanford University Medical Center has joined its Scientific Advisory Board.

"In its ongoing phase 1b/2a clinical trial, ImmixBio has shown interesting potential for multi-kinase based therapies in the context of metastatic disease," commented Dr. Sledge. "I am looking forward to working with ImmixBio on further exploring the promising direction of their Tumor Microenvironment Normalization approach."

"I am thrilled to welcome Dr. George Sledge to our Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Sledge is a veteran clinical investigator and a true pioneer in treating metastatic cancers, including breast cancer," said Ilya Rachman, MD PhD, ImmixBio Founder & CEO. "His knowledge of and ability to synthesize vast amounts of clinical trial data lay the foundation for his bioinformatics approach to potentially inform our future investigations."

Dr. George W. Sledge, Jr., M.D. is Professor and former Chief of Medical Oncology at Stanford University Medical Center. Prior, Dr. Sledge served as a Ballve-Lantero Professor of Oncology of Medicine and Pathology of Indiana University School of Medicine. He served as Co-Director of the breast cancer program at the Indiana University Cancer Center, where he was a Professor of Medicine and Pathology at the Indiana University Simon Cancer Center. Dr. Sledge specializes in the study and treatment of breast cancer and directed the first large, nationwide study on the use of paclitaxel to treat advanced breast cancer. He has also served as the President of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), as a member of the Department of Defense Breast Cancer Research Program's Integration Panel, as a member of the FDA's Oncology Drug Advisory Committee, and as a member of the External Advisory Committee for The Cancer Genome Atlas project. Dr. Sledge was awarded the Hope Funds for Cancer Research 2013 Award of 'Excellence for Medicine'. He holds a B.A. from the University of Wisconsin and an M.D. from Tulane University.

About ImmixBio

ImmixBio TM is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering Tissue-Specific Therapeutics (TSTx)TM. Our lead asset, IMX-110, is currently in phase 1b/2a clinical trials for solid tumors in the United States and Australia. Our proprietary System Multi-Action RegulaTors SMARxT Tissue-SpecificTM Platform produces drugs that accumulate at intended therapeutic sites at 3-5 times the rate of conventional medicines. Our TME Normalization™ Technology allows our drug candidates to circulate in the bloodstream, exit through tumor blood vessels and simultaneously attack all components of the tumor micro-environment, or TME. We have uncovered fundamental biological systems that link oncology and inflammation. Our pipeline includes Tissue-Specific BiologicTM candidates to treat inflammatory bowel disease, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. Learn more at www.immixbio.com

