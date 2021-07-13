ImmixBio Announces Helen C. Adams Joins Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immix Biopharma, Inc. ("ImmixBio"), a biotechnology company pioneering Tissue-Specific Therapeutics (TSTx)™ for oncology and inflammation, today announced that accounting and financial expert Helen C. Adams, CFA has joined the Company's Board of Directors.

"I am thrilled to welcome Ms. Adams to our Board of Directors at ImmixBio. Ms. Adams has three decades of experience as a celebrated leader in the accounting and finance fields and as a board member of multiple public companies," said Ilya Rachman, MD PhD, ImmixBio Chief Executive Officer. "Ms. Adams brings unique and valuable experience to our team to drive forward our mission to make a systems approach to oncology and inflammation a reality and bring Tissue-Specific Therapeutics to patients."

"ImmixBio is a transformative company that has attracted a stellar team to its novel therapeutic approach and platform," commented Ms. Adams. "I am looking forward to working with Ilya, Gabriel and the team at this exciting time."

Helen C. Adams is the Audit Committee Chair and a member of the board of directors of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. From January 2013 to March 2018, Ms. Adams was the San Diego Area Managing Partner for Haskell & White LLP, a regional certified public accounting firm. Previously, Ms. Adams was a certified public accountant at Deloitte & Touche LLP from 1982 to 2009, serving most recently as a Partner in the Life Sciences and Technology Group. From 2010 to 2013, Ms. Adams was a member of the board of directors of Genasys Inc. (formerly known as LRAD Corporation), serving as the Audit Committee Chair and member of the Compensation Committee. In addition to her public company board service, Ms. Adams has served on the boards of directors and working committees of many organizations, including Athena San Diego, the Athena Foundation, Corporate Directors' Forum, Make A Wish San Diego, the YWCA, and the California State University at San Marcos Foundation. Ms. Adams received her BS from San Diego State University and completed an Executive Management Program at Columbia Business School. Ms. Adams' experience in public accounting and the life sciences industry qualifies her to serve on our board of directors.

ImmixBio™ is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering Tissue-Specific Therapeutics (TSTx)™. Our lead asset, IMX-110, is currently in phase 1b/2a clinical trials for solid tumors in the United States and Australia. Our proprietary System Multi-Action RegulaTors SMARxT Tissue-Specific™ Platform produces drugs that accumulate at intended therapeutic sites at 3-5 times the rate of conventional medicines. Our TME Normalization™ Technology allows our drug candidates to circulate in the bloodstream, exit through tumor blood vessels and simultaneously attack all components of the tumor micro-environment, or TME. We have uncovered fundamental biological systems that link oncology and inflammation. Our pipeline includes Tissue-Specific Biologic™ candidates to treat inflammatory bowel disease, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease. Learn more at www.immixbio.com

