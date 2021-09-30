immixGroup Co-Founder Stephen Charles Joins ORock Technologies as Strategic Advisor

RESTON, Va., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ORock® Technologies, Inc., a high-performance hybrid cloud service provider focused on artificial intelligence and machine learning, built on OpenStack and certified by FedRAMP and the Department of Defense, today announced that Stephen Charles, Co-Founder of immixGroup, a government IT distributor and subsidiary of Arrow Electronics Inc., has joined the company as a strategic advisor. Charles will help support ORock's rapid growth by providing strategic input, deepen engagement with marquee clients and expand its reach into the Federal and SLED sectors.

"We are thrilled to have Stephen Charles join ORock as a strategic advisor," said Gregory Hrncir, Co-Founder, CEO and President, ORock Technologies. "His knowledge and significant influence across the federal IT landscape is unparalleled, and his invaluable guidance and long-standing relationships will undoubtedly advance our growth and overall success in the Federal and SLED markets."

"It's my privilege to join one of the fastest growing companies in hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence," said Charles. "ORock has the right technology at the right time, with an impressive team and a differentiated cloud offering, to reimagine how organizations can achieve greater return on their cloud investments. I look forward to leveraging my experience and insights to help ensure ORock customers have the mission-critical cloud solutions they need to focus on technology innovation, greater efficiencies and faster performance."

Charles is an entrepreneur and philanthropist with a distinguished career in public sector sales and the federal IT landscape. In 1997, he co-founded immixGroup, the largest value-added distributor of enterprise software and hardware products for public sector solution providers, systems integrators and U.S. government agencies. Acquired by Arrow Electronics in March 2015, immixGroup continues to help technology companies do business with the government. Charles received his B.A. degree in Communications, Advertising and Marketing from Temple University and is a university trustee.

