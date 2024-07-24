Immod Launches Next-generation Liposomal Immune and Cellular Health Supplement

-Specialty nutrition company Immod Innovations delivers a new generation of liposomal bio-active phospholipids to support healthy cells and balanced immunity-

DENVER, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immod announces the launch of a new generation of supplements, Cell Boost & Balance - CellBB™. CellBB by Immod is a patented blend of liposomal phospholipids boosting cellular health and supporting balanced immunity†.

Immod delivers a new generation of bio-active liposomes for cellular and balanced immunity support. Post this CellBB Immune Equilibrium 90 capsule box

The first supplement in the CellBB product line, Immune Equilibrium, was introduced to customers on Immod's website, immodinn.com. "We are excited to launch the CellBB supplement," commented Dr. Jakub Staszak, CEO of Immod. "Phospholipids are essential parts of every cell in our bodies, necessary for normal healthy function, including immunity and cellular regeneration."

CellBB, a liposomal formulation of natural phospholipids extracted from egg yolks, ensures stability in the digestive tract and better bioavailability. Scientists and physicians determined and optimized the CellBB extract composition to match the bio-active phospholipids of fertilized eggs and the environment created during the early development of chick embryos.

Studies suggest environmental threats are on the rise today. For example, exposure to ultra-processed foods, microplastics, and other risk factors cause enormous stress to our bodies. CellBB delivers optimized nutrients for healthy cell function, counterbalancing environmental stress. Phospholipids, a natural part of the protective membranes covering our cells, play a crucial role in cell signaling. Phospholipids in CellBB were discovered to stimulate the immune system's Natural Killer (NK) cells. NK cells are essential to innate immunity, directly confronting threats and regulating the immune system. CellBB Immune Equilibrium provides the ingredients healthy cells and cellular membranes need to support healthy and balanced immunity†.

CellBB's small, easily swallowed capsules, made of all-natural, sustainably collected ingredients processed at state-of-the-art facilities, support the body's natural defenses without side effects and are gluten and allergen-free.

Immod Innovations is a specialty nutrition company dedicated to helping people live healthy, fulfilling lives with optimized immunity. Immod was launched following years of laboratory research by expert scientists and physicians at Machavert Pharmaceuticals and inspired by Ovosan, a well-established supplement in Europe.

Immod brings the proprietary blend of bio-active phospholipids (BAP™) to the US market as CellBB.

† These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

