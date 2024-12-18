Immorta Bio Advances Lung Cancer Immunotherapy with Peer-Reviewed Animal Data on Senolytic Vaccine

Breakthrough Study Highlights SenoVax™'s Potential to Transform Cancer Treatment

MIAMI, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immorta Bio Inc., a leader in longevity-focused biotechnologies, has announced the publication of its pioneering research results in the Journal of Stem Cell Research & Therapeutics. The study introduces a novel senolytic immunotherapy, SenoVax™, which demonstrated promising results in enhancing anti-tumor immune responses in mice bearing syngeneic Lewis Lung Cancer (LLC) tumors.

In collaboration with esteemed institutions, including the University of California San Diego, George Washington University, Cedars-Sinai, Calidi Biosciences, and Bogomolets National Medical University, the publication explores the critical role of senescent cells in tumor immune evasion. These cells, which promote immune suppression within the tumor microenvironment, are targeted by SenoVax™.

The study highlights two key findings:

Senolytic Impact : SenoVax™, a dendritic cell-based vaccine, was shown to eliminate senescent cells, transforming the tumor microenvironment in mice.

: SenoVax™, a dendritic cell-based vaccine, was shown to eliminate senescent cells, transforming the tumor microenvironment in mice. Lung Cancer Regression: Significant tumor regression in animal experiments was observed, triggered by enhanced immune responses from SenoVax™.

Dr. Veklych, the paper's lead author, commented: "The involvement of senescent cells in tumor progression and immune evasion has opened new doors in the fight against cancer. With SenoVax™, we hope to provide a powerful new tumor suppressing approach that can function as a monotherapy or synergize with existing treatments."

Immorta Bio has filed an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for SenoVax™ and anticipates initiating clinical trials in the coming months. Dr. Boris Reznik, Chairman and CEO of Immorta Bio, noted, "Immorta Bio is advancing rapidly where options are limited. By demonstrating the clinical feasibility of targeting senescent cells, we plan to expand this breakthrough approach beyond cancer to other indications."

The full research article can be accessed here.

About Immorta Bio

Immorta Bio Inc., a scientific longevity company focused on "Treating Diseases of Aging and Treating Aging as Disease™," leverages anti-aging technologies to tackle pressing medical challenges, from advanced cancers to other age-related conditions. To learn more about Immorta Bio' research initiatives, visit immortabio.com, LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact s:

David Schull, Russo Partners

[email protected]

Kate Bash, Immorta Bio Inc.

+1 305-632-2939

[email protected]

SOURCE Immorta Bio, Inc.