Immorta Bio Discusses its AI-Enabled Personalized Therapeutic Paradigm for Restoring Youthful Biology at Leading Global Biotech Forum

Panel featured Boris Reznik, PhD alongside longevity pioneer Aubrey de Grey and other leaders discussing AI, aging, and the future of longevity innovation.

MIAMI, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Immorta Bio, a scientific longevity company focused on restoring youthful biology for Treating Diseases of Aging and Treating Aging as Disease™, announced today that Chairman & CEO Boris Reznik, PhD participated in the featured panel, "From Lab to Lifespan: AI, Aging & the Future of Longevity Innovation," at MedTech World North America. The panel brought together recognized leaders in biotechnology, longevity science, artificial intelligence, regenerative medicine, and healthcare innovation.

Panel members from left to right: Boris Reznik, Karl Mehta, Maryam Mokhtarzadeh, David Snow, and Aubrey de Grey.

The discussion focused on how artificial intelligence and personalized medicine are helping create a new generation of therapies designed to restore youthful biology rather than treating diseases one at a time.

"The future of longevity medicine will require a transition from symptom-focused medicine toward restoring youthful biology itself," said Dr. Reznik. "Restoring youthful biology is fundamentally a personalized medicine challenge. Every individual possesses a unique biological signature, and effective interventions must increasingly reflect that reality. The challenge is that identifying the right biological targets, biomarkers, and therapeutic strategies at scale is extraordinarily complex. Artificial intelligence is rapidly becoming the enabling technology that makes truly personalized longevity medicine practical."

Dr. Reznik further noted that biotechnology is rapidly transitioning from an AI-enhanced era, where AI primarily improves existing processes, toward an AI-enabled era, where AI becomes an integral component of therapeutic discovery, optimization, and personalization. Immorta Bio believes this transition will be particularly important in longevity and regenerative medicine, where restoring youthful biology increasingly requires highly personalized therapeutic approaches.

Immorta Bio's first-in-class therapeutic paradigm is centered on restoring youthful biology through the simultaneous targeting of two fundamental drivers of aging: the accumulation of senescent cells and the decline of stem cell number and potency. Through its proprietary SenoVax™ and StemCellRevivify™ platforms, the company is developing personalized therapeutic approaches designed for applications in oncology, organ failure, regenerative medicine, and systemic longevity.

"We believe the future of medicine will increasingly focus on restoring youthful biology rather than treating diseases one at a time," said Howard Brooks, CPA, former Ernst & Young Health Sciences Partner and Board Member of Immorta Bio. "What is emerging today is a convergence of personalized medicine, senolytic immunotherapy, cellular rejuvenation, and artificial intelligence. Together, these advances are creating a fundamentally new therapeutic paradigm with the potential to transform how we approach cancer, organ failure, degenerative disorders, frailty, and aging itself."

As an example of this emerging therapeutic paradigm, Dr. Reznik highlighted Immorta Bio's recently reported preclinical findings demonstrating more than 70% mean lifespan extension and more than 80% median lifespan extension in validated aging models, together with substantial improvements in regeneration, inflammation, organ function, and physical performance. These findings support the company's belief that simultaneously addressing multiple drivers of aging through integrated therapeutic approaches may produce outcomes that substantially exceed traditional single-target strategies.

For readers interested in a non-scientific discussion of Immorta Bio's therapeutic paradigm and its potential implications for longevity medicine, an independent industry video is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oetFLK5z7uc&t=20s

"Historically, medicine has focused on treating diseases after they emerge," added Dr. Reznik. "We believe the future lies in understanding and correcting the underlying biology that contributes to many of those diseases in the first place. Rather than developing separate solutions for individual diseases, restoring youthful biology may become the therapeutic engine capable of addressing multiple diseases associated with aging through a single overarching biological framework."

About Immorta Bio

Immorta Bio is a scientific longevity company focused on restoring youthful biology through integrated approaches targeting cellular senescence and regenerative decline. The company's proprietary SenoVax™ and StemCellRevivify™ platforms are being developed for applications in oncology, organ failure, regenerative medicine, and systemic longevity. Immorta Bio collaborates with researchers from leading institutions including the Buck Institute for Research on Aging, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, UC San Diego, and the University of Miami.

Media Contact

Boris N. Reznik, PhD

Chairman & CEO

+1 (305) 632-2939

Immorta Bio Inc.

[email protected]

SOURCE Immorta Bio Inc.