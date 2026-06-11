Immorta Bio Publishes Over 70% Increased Longevity in Aging Animals by its Patented Therapeutic Combination

Peer-Reviewed Study Demonstrates the Essential Role of Senolytic Immunotherapy in Unleashing Anti-Aging Potential of Stem Cells

MIAMI and SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Immorta Bio, a scientific longevity biotechnology company focused on Treating Diseases of Aging and Treating Aging as Disease™, today announced publication of a landmark peer-reviewed study demonstrating that the combination of its SenoVax™ and StemCellRevivify™ platforms produced dramatic improvements in healthspan, lifespan, organ function, and regenerative capacity across validated models of aging and disease.

Restoring Youthful Biology | Addressing both major drivers of aging: persistent senescence and regenerative decline

Published in the peer-reviewed Journal of Translational Medicine, the study, "Synergistic Senolytic–Regenerative Therapy Significantly Extends Healthspan and Lifespan," demonstrated that simultaneously addressing persistent senescence and regenerative decline generated benefits substantially greater than either approach alone. The combination produced over 70% lifespan extension in validated aging models and also demonstrated significant improvements in liver injury and organ repair.

The publication brought together scientists, physicians, and researchers from leading institutions including the Buck Institute for Research on Aging, University of Miami, Cedars-Sinai, University of California San Diego, George Washington University, and other centers of excellence, providing expertise across aging biology, oncology, immunology, regenerative medicine, and translational science.

"This study validates a simple but powerful concept: Out with the OLD + In with the NEW™," said Thomas E. Ichim, PhD, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Immorta Bio and lead author of the publication. "By removing senescent cells and restoring youthful regenerative biology, we achieved outcomes that substantially exceeded either approach alone. ."

In addition to substantial lifespan extension, the combination therapy produced significant improvements in regenerative signaling, liver function, tissue repair, and biomarkers associated with recovery and resilience, further supporting the translational potential of the approach.

"Current regenerative therapies often face limitations because aging-related dysfunction actively suppresses repair and regeneration," said Gilberto Lopes, MD, co-author of the publication and Head of Oncology at the University of Miami. "By combining senolytic clearance with youthful regenerative cells, we created a powerful 'reset and repair' approach that supports therapeutic development across multiple diseases of aging."

"These findings provide important validation for the scientific foundation underlying multiple therapeutic programs currently being advanced by Immorta Bio," said Boris N. Reznik, PhD, Chairman and CEO of Immorta Bio. "The breadth of collaboration behind this publication, combined with the magnitude of the results, strengthens our conviction that restoring youthful biology can play an important role in addressing cancer, organ failure, degenerative disorders, and other diseases associated with aging. More importantly, these findings provide strong support for several therapeutic programs that Immorta Bio is actively advancing toward clinical development."

Read the publication: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s12967-026-08221-y

SenoVax™ is Immorta Bio's first-in-class senolytic immunotherapy platform. StemCellRevivify™ is Immorta Bio's regenerative platform focused on restoring youthful biology through personalized cellular rejuvenation technologies.

Immorta Bio is advancing multiple therapeutic programs toward clinical development while continuing to expand its intellectual property portfolio focused on therapies targeting the fundamental mechanisms of aging and age-related disease.

For additional information, please contact:

Boris N. Reznik, PhD

Chairman & CEO

Immorta Bio

https://www.immortabio.com

[email protected]

(305) 632-2939

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SOURCE Immorta Bio Inc.