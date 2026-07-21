Immorta Bio and Collaborators Publish Blueprint for the Future of AI-Driven Precision Medicine

New Journal of Translational Medicine Perspective outlines how AI, multi-omics, digital twins, and blockchain can transform P4 Medicine into clinical reality.

MIAMI, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Immorta Bio today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed Perspective article in the Journal of Translational Medicine, "Aspiration to Architecture: Multi-Omics, AI, Digital Twins, and Blockchain for P4 Medicine," developed in collaboration with Theriome Inc. and the American Board of Precision Medicine. The publication outlines a practical framework for transforming Predictive, Preventive, Personalized, and Participatory (P4) Medicine from a long-standing vision into a clinically deployable healthcare model.

The publication is available at:

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s12967-026-08346-0

Although P4 Medicine has been discussed for nearly two decades, its clinical implementation has remained limited. The authors propose that meaningful implementation requires the integration of four complementary technologies:

Multi-omics to generate comprehensive biological insights.

to generate comprehensive biological insights. Artificial intelligence to convert complex biological data into actionable clinical decisions.

to convert complex biological data into actionable clinical decisions. Digital twins to model individualized treatment strategies before intervention.

to model individualized treatment strategies before intervention. Blockchain to enable secure patient ownership and sharing of healthcare data.

Together, these technologies create an integrated, continuously learning healthcare ecosystem capable of advancing truly predictive, preventive, personalized, and participatory medicine.

As a proof of concept, the publication presents exploratory metabolomic data from more than 2,000 individuals, identifying nine metabolites that consistently change with age. These findings illustrate how multi-omics may ultimately provide dynamic biomarkers capable of monitoring biological aging and therapeutic response in real time.

"For years, precision medicine has been discussed primarily as a concept rather than a complete clinical system," said Dr. Anil Bajnath, Head of the American Board of Precision Medicine. "This publication outlines a practical framework for integrating multi-omics, artificial intelligence, digital twins, and secure patient data ownership into a unified model of care."

"The future of medicine will not be built around isolated biomarkers or standalone AI models," said Dr. Boris N. Reznik, Chairman and CEO of Immorta Bio. "Instead, we envision an integrated ecosystem where molecular profiling, artificial intelligence, digital twins, and secure patient-owned data continuously reinforce one another to enable truly predictive, preventive, personalized, and participatory healthcare."

"The technologies described in this Perspective closely align with the direction we are taking at Immorta Bio," said Dr. Thomas E. Ichim, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Immorta Bio and co-author of the publication. "We are integrating artificial intelligence, computational biology, and multi-omics into the development of SenoVax™, our first-in-class senolytic peptide immunotherapy platform. We believe these technologies can significantly accelerate therapeutic development while enabling more precise immunotherapy design."

The publication highlights the complementary strengths of the three collaborating organizations: Theriome's expertise in large-scale multi-omics and systems biology, the American Board of Precision Medicine's leadership in advancing precision healthcare, and Immorta Bio's focus on translating advances in aging biology into innovative therapeutics.

The concepts described in this publication closely align with Immorta Bio's long-term strategy of integrating artificial intelligence, computational biology, and multi-omics into the development of SenoVax™, its first-in-class senolytic peptide immunotherapy platform. The company believes these technologies will play an increasingly important role in accelerating the development of precision therapeutics targeting the biology of aging.

About Immorta Bio

Immorta Bio, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapies targeting the fundamental biology of aging. The company's two complementary platforms include SenoVax™, an AI-enabled first-in-class senolytic peptide immunotherapy platform designed to selectively eliminate senescent cells, and StemCellRevivify™, a regenerative cell therapy platform designed to restore youthful regenerative capacity. Together, these approaches target the two principal biological drivers of aging while creating therapeutic opportunities across oncology, organ failure, sepsis, and other age-related diseases.

For more information, visit www.immortabio.com.

About the American Board of Precision Medicine

The American Board of Precision Medicine is an non-profit organization dedicated to advancing the education, research, and clinical implementation of precision medicine through physician training, certification, and interdisciplinary collaboration.

About Theriome

Theriome Inc. is a systems biology company built on a simple conviction: health should be understood, not guessed at. Based in Phoenix, Arizona, Theriome makes P4 medicine (Predictive, Preventive, Personalized, Participatory) actionable by anchoring each pillar to a technology: multi-omics to predict, AI to prevent, digital twins to personalize, and blockchain to participate, a reinforcing flywheel. Its wellness tests read the body's near-real-time functional signals: Aristotle+ measures metabolites from a finger-prick dried blood spot, and Élie reads the gut microbiome from an at-home stool sample. These are not diagnostic. The Science of You. Learn more at therio.me.

Media Contact

Boris N. Reznik, PhD Chairman & CEO Immorta Bio Inc.

+1 (305) 632-2939

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.immortabio.com/

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SOURCE Immorta Bio Inc.