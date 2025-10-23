Immorta Bio Expands StemCellRevivify™ Platform to Harness Autologous "Younger" Mitochondria for Regeneration of Heart, Brain, and Liver

Scientific Longevity Company Advances "Out with the Old, In with the New™" Approach to Life Extension

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Immorta Bio Inc., a scientific longevity company dedicated to "Treating Diseases of Aging and Aging as Disease™," today announced new data and the filing of a patent application demonstrating regeneration of heart, brain, and liver tissues using mitochondria isolated from personalized mesenchymal stem cells (pMSC) generated through the Company's proprietary StemCellRevivify™ platform.

Dr. Thomas Ichim, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Immorta Bio

The new data disclosed in the patent application show that pluripotent stem cells can be generated from the blood of aged mice and differentiated into "young" pMSC, from which mitochondria were isolated. Remarkably, mitochondria derived from pMSC—unlike those from conventional MSC—produced profound therapeutic and regenerative effects in animal models of heart failure, radiation-induced brain injury, and liver failure.

"At Immorta Bio, we have a saying: 'Out with the old, In with the new.' This is the mantra behind our therapeutic strategy," said Dr. Thomas Ichim, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Immorta Bio. "Our senolytic immunotherapy, SenoVax™, targets and eliminates senescent cells—those that drive aging and disease—while StemCellRevivify™ replaces them with rejuvenated cells derived from the patient's own biology."

Immorta Bio is preparing to initiate clinical trials of SenoVax™ in lung cancer, where tumors exploit senescent-cell mechanisms to shield themselves from immune attack. The Company also plans to advance StemCellRevivify™ pMSC therapy into clinical trials for liver failure, a major unmet medical need.

Additionally, the potential synergy between SenoVax™ and StemCellRevivify™ for treating disorders of consciousness (coma) was recently discussed in the peer-reviewed publication "Reversing Coma by Senolytics and Stem Cells: The Future is Now," published in the Journal of Translational Medicine.

"Immorta Bio is shaking the foundations of medicine by treating aging as a disease we can defeat," said Dr. Boris N. Reznik, Chairman and CEO of Immorta Bio Inc. "Our StemCellRevivify™ platform, paired with SenoVax™, isn't just regenerating hearts, brains, and livers—it's rewriting the rules of human potential. While some debate the ethics of extending life, we're delivering results—pushing the boundaries of science to dominate the longevity market and give humanity a fighting chance against time."

About Immorta Bio

Immorta Bio Inc. is a Scientific Longevity Company™ pioneering therapies that treat diseases of aging and aging itself as a disease. Its proprietary platforms—SenoVax™, a senolytic immunotherapy that eliminates senescent cells, and StemCellRevivify™, a regenerative medicine technology restoring youthful cellular and organ function—are advancing toward clinical trials across oncology, organ failure, and regenerative neurology. Headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida, Immorta Bio is positioned to lead the emerging multi-billion-dollar longevity market by transforming the science of aging into the future of human health.

For more information, visit www.ImmortaBio.com.

