Immorta Bio Inc SenoVax Senolytic Immunotherapy Featured in Leading Biotechnology Publication

Interview Discusses Company's Breakthroughs in Reversing Aging in a Personalized Manner

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immorta Bio Inc., a scientific longevity company focused on "Treating Diseases of Aging and Treating Aging as Disease™," announced the publication of an article entitled "Diseases of Aging: Q&A with Dr. Thomas Ichim" in Pharmaceutical Executive.

The article discusses how Immorta Bio is developing products in two areas: Cellular Rejuvenation and Senolytic Immunotherapy.

Diseases of Aging: Q&A with Dr. Thomas Ichim

In Cellular Rejuvenation, the Company has created a method of creating patient-specific pluripotent stem cells that multiply indefinitely. These cells, for which the company has filed numerous patents, are termed "Personalized Regenerative Cells." They serve as the starting material for producing any cell needed. The Company has successfully made hepatocytes, cardiomyocytes, and mesenchymal stem cells from these cells. Importantly, the cells generated are of younger biological age than the patient.

The company's lead product in Senolytic Immunotherapy is SenoVax™, a dendritic cell-based immunotherapy that effectively kills pancreatic, lung, and brain cancer in animal studies. Mechanistically, immunotherapy works by killing senescent cells surrounding the tumor, allowing the immune system to recognize and kill the tumors. The Company has filed an IND for using SenoVax to treat advanced lung cancer.

The two technology areas that the Company operates in are considered the fastest-growing areas of the longevity field.

About Immorta Bio

Immorta Bio Inc. is a scientific longevity company developing personalized cellular therapeutics focused on "Treating Diseases of Aging and Treating Aging as Disease™." We are advancing longevity medicine by harnessing patient-derived rejuvenated stem cells and enhanced immune cells, restoring the body's natural ability to combat cancers and age-related diseases. Our mission is to address the root causes of aging and to bring resilience and vitality back to you.

For more information, please visit the Immorta Bio website at https://www.immortabio.com or find them on X at https://twitter.com/ImmortaBio.

Company Contact

Dr. Boris Reznik

Immorta Bio

https://www.immortabio.com

+1 305-632-2939

@immortabio

SOURCE Immorta Bio Inc.