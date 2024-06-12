Immorta Bio Reports Successful Inhibition of Lung Cancer Growth by Senolytic Immunotherapy Product SenoVax™

Company Leverages One of its Longevity Therapeutics Platforms for Treating Cancer

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immorta Bio Inc, a science-based Life Extension company announced today positive preclinical findings utilizing its senescent cell-killing immunotherapeutic product SenoVax™ in a model of non-small cell lung cancer. The results, which are reported in a filed patent, demonstrate successful induction of immunity to senescent cells surrounding lung cancer cells, and reproducible regression of established tumors. The SenoVax™ immunotherapy was administered in absence of other cancer killing therapeutics.

"It has been published that tumors surround themselves with senescent cells, with negative correlations between the amount of senescent cells and patient survival1. Furthermore, increased resistance to cancer therapies such as chemotherapy2, radiation therapy3, and immunotherapy4 is associated with accumulation of senescent cells," said Dr. Thomas Ichim, President and CSO of Immorta Bio. "The fact that we are able to induce regression of tumors by simply killing the senescent cells that surround them, without other interventions, points to the potency of our approach."

The Company is currently in the late phase of preclinical development and plans to file an Investigational New Drug (IND) application with the FDA shortly to initiate treatment of advanced lung cancer patients.

"Immorta Bio is a Scientific Longevity Company. In that regard we are developing two longevity therapeutics platforms: Cellular Rejuvenation and Senolytic Immunotherapy (SenoVax™)," said Dr. Boris Reznik, Chairman and CEO of Immorta Bio. "The results disclosed today are part of our second technology platform, which augments the immune system's natural tendency to 'clean up' dysfunctional and senescent cells. Application of SenoVax™ to cancer treatment not only can potentially produce some effective oncology drug, but also is proving its potency in Senolytic life extension applications."

About Immorta Bio:

Immorta Bio is a science-based longevity biotechnology company developing efficient and practical personalized stem cell platforms aimed at Treating Diseases of Aging and Treating Aging as Disease™. Our objective is to rejuvenate the old and damaged organs to the healthy state, achieving, what we call, Stem Cell Revivify™. By solving the problem of diseases of aging, we can potentially dramatically increase our patients' longevity.

For more information, please visit the Immorta Bio website at https://www.immortabio.com or find them on X at https://twitter.com/ImmortaBio.

1 Domen et al. Prognostic implications of cellular senescence in resected non-small cell lung cancer. Transl Lung Cancer Res. 2022 Aug;11(8):1526-1539. https://tlcr.amegroups.org/article/view/67148/html

2 Achuthan et al. Drug-induced senescence generates chemoresistant stemlike cells with low reactive oxygen species. J Biol Chem. 2011 Oct 28;286(43):37813-29. https://www.jbc.org/article/S0021-9258(20)50802-8/fulltext

3 Kim et al. Radiation-induced senescence: therapeutic opportunities. Radiation Oncology volume 18, Article number: 10 (2023). https://ro-journal.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13014-022-02184-2

4 Maggioranni et al. Senescence drives immunotherapy resistance by inducing an immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment. Nature Communications volume 15, Article number: 2435 (2024). https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-024-46769-9

Media Contacts:

Dr. Boris Reznik

Immorta Bio

https://www.immortabio.com

+1 305-632-2939

@immortabio

SOURCE Immorta Bio, Inc.