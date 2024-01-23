Immorta Bio Welcomes Dr. Vlad Bykoriz as its Chief Medical Officer

After over 20 years with Pfizer and Abbott, Dr. Bykoriz is joining a quest for Treating Diseases of Aging and Treating Aging as Disease™

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immorta Bio, Inc. announced today that Vlad Bykoriz, MD, PhD, has joined the company's management team. Together with other executives, Dr. Bykoriz will be defining the products pipeline and their development strategies. He will be building Immorta Bio preclinical and clinical capabilities, ensuring adherence to ethical guidelines and regulatory compliance, and ultimately helping to bring Immorta Bio innovative therapies to patients.

Dr. Vlad Bykoriz

"The closer we are moving on the path toward filing our first IND, the more important the role of CMO at our company," stated Dr. Boris Reznik, Chairman and CEO of Immorta Bio. "We are extremely excited about finding such a strong CMO as Dr. Vlad Bykoriz. Equally important is that, in addition to his professional and managerial skills, Vlad fits into the Immorta Bio organization and culture perfectly."

Dr. Vlad Bykoriz received his MD degree from Kiev Medical University and his PhD from the Kiev Institute of Cardiology. After moving to Canada, he joined Boehringer Ingelheim as a Medical Director. After four years in Canada, he moved to the USA and had a progressively rising career at Abbott and later at Pfizer as a Medical Executive and Risk Management Lead.

"After spending over 25 years in all areas of Medical Affairs at Big Pharma, I had been looking for an opportunity to join a biotech startup," said Dr. Vlad Bykoriz. "Immorta Bio is an exciting startup, but it is also an inspiring team of industry-leading entrepreneurs at the forefront of stem cell research. They are all captivated by one goal: building stem cell platforms not only to treat multiple diseases of aging but also aging itself. For me, it is like a dream come true."

About Immorta Bio:

Immorta Bio is a biotechnology company developing efficient and practical personalized stem cell platforms aimed at Treating Diseases of Aging and Treating Aging as Disease™. Our objective is to rejuvenate the old and damaged organs to the healthy state, achieving, what we call, Stem Cell Revivify™. By solving the problem of diseases of aging, we can potentially dramatically increase our patients' longevity. Our initial therapeutic focus is on Hepatic and Ischemic Diseases and Multiorgan Failure.

