Immorta Bio Welcomes Dr. Vlad Bykoriz as its Chief Medical Officer

News provided by

Immorta Bio, Inc.

23 Jan, 2024, 08:26 ET

After over 20 years with Pfizer and Abbott, Dr. Bykoriz is joining a quest for Treating Diseases of Aging and Treating Aging as Disease

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immorta Bio, Inc. announced today that Vlad Bykoriz, MD, PhD, has joined the company's management team. Together with other executives, Dr. Bykoriz will be defining the products pipeline and their development strategies. He will be building Immorta Bio preclinical and clinical capabilities, ensuring adherence to ethical guidelines and regulatory compliance, and ultimately helping to bring Immorta Bio innovative therapies to patients.

Continue Reading
Dr. Vlad Bykoriz
Dr. Vlad Bykoriz

"The closer we are moving on the path toward filing our first IND, the more important the role of CMO at our company," stated Dr. Boris Reznik, Chairman and CEO of Immorta Bio. "We are extremely excited about finding such a strong CMO as Dr. Vlad Bykoriz. Equally important is that, in addition to his professional and managerial skills, Vlad fits into the Immorta Bio organization and culture perfectly."

Dr. Vlad Bykoriz received his MD degree from Kiev Medical University and his PhD from the Kiev Institute of Cardiology. After moving to Canada, he joined Boehringer Ingelheim as a Medical Director. After four years in Canada, he moved to the USA and had a progressively rising career at Abbott and later at Pfizer as a Medical Executive and Risk Management Lead.

"After spending over 25 years in all areas of Medical Affairs at Big Pharma, I had been looking for an opportunity to join a biotech startup," said Dr. Vlad Bykoriz. "Immorta Bio is an exciting startup, but it is also an inspiring team of industry-leading entrepreneurs at the forefront of stem cell research. They are all captivated by one goal: building stem cell platforms not only to treat multiple diseases of aging but also aging itself. For me, it is like a dream come true."

About Immorta Bio:

Immorta Bio is a biotechnology company developing efficient and practical personalized stem cell platforms aimed at Treating Diseases of Aging and Treating Aging as Disease™. Our objective is to rejuvenate the old and damaged organs to the healthy state, achieving, what we call, Stem Cell Revivify™. By solving the problem of diseases of aging, we can potentially dramatically increase our patients' longevity. Our initial therapeutic focus is on Hepatic and Ischemic Diseases and Multiorgan Failure.

For more information, please visit the Immorta Bio website at https://www.immortabio.com or find them on X at https://twitter.com/ImmortaBio.

Media Contacts:

Dr. Boris Reznik
Immorta Bio
https://www.immortabio.com
+1 305-632-2939
@immortabio

SOURCE Immorta Bio, Inc.

Also from this source

Immorta Bio Announces Personalized Progenitor Cell Platform for Organ Specific Regeneration

Immorta Bio Announces Personalized Progenitor Cell Platform for Organ Specific Regeneration

Immorta Bio, Inc. announced today its Personalized Progenitor Cell (PPC) platform and filing of associated intellectual property. In addition to...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.