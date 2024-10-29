Immorta Bio's SenoVax™ Reduces Growth and Stops Metastasis of Aggressive Breast Cancer Using its First-In-Class Immune Stimulatory Therapy

SenoVax Successfully "Teaches" Immune System to Remove Protective Shield Around Tumors in Animal Models

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Immorta Bio Inc., a scientific longevity company focused on "Treating Diseases of Aging and Treating Aging as Disease™," announced today successful treatment of aggressive breast cancer in animal models using its SenoVax™ senolytic immunotherapy. In a series of experiments, scientists at Immorta Bio found that administration of SenoVax resulted in shrinkage of existing breast cancers, as well as reduction of metastasis.

SenoVax has previously been demonstrated to reduce lung cancer growth1, which was the subject of the Company's IND #307452. It has also been shown to accelerate recovery of blood cell production after chemotherapy3.

"The currently disclosed data, which is covered by several filed patents, is extremely promising and potentially will offer one more weapon in our fight against triple negative metastatic breast cancer," said Dr. Thomas E Ichim, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Immorta Bio. "Very intriguing is that mice which received SenoVax had an increase in several immunological parameters suggesting that besides cancer suppression, the therapy actually had a "regenerative" effect."

"I am thankful to our team of scientists and collaborators who are working at a breakneck pace to apply lessons learned from our work in longevity to chronic health conditions such as cancer," said Dr. Boris N Reznik, Chairman and CEO of Immorta Bio. "To our knowledge SenoVax is the first immunotherapy that works by removing senescent cells that surround the tumor. Once these are removed the body does what it does best, defends itself."

About Immorta Bio

Immorta Bio Inc. is a scientific longevity company developing personalized cellular therapeutics focused on "Treating Diseases of Aging and Treating Aging as Disease™." We are advancing longevity medicine by harnessing patient-derived rejuvenated stem cells and enhanced immune cells, restoring your body's natural ability to combat cancers and age-related diseases. Our mission is to address the root causes of aging and to bring resilience and vitality back to you.

