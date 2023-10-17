Immortal by Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair Drip, and Carma HoldCo Join Forces with Premium Produce in Nevada

The iconic names of professional wrestling come together with cultivator Premium Produce to bring cannabis lines to the Nevada market.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary wrestling stars Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair's cannabis brands, Immortal by Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair Drip, will join forces with cannabis cultivator, Premium Produce, to bring their product lines to the Nevada market.

Rollout starts today, available at Premium Produce partner stores, with a variety of products across the Ric Flair Drip and Immortal brands, including flower and strain-specific pre-rolls and blunts.

"A lot of celebrities come to us, but Hulk and Ric are different. They're strategic partners. They're passionate about the flower, believe in it, and we share the same vision," remarked Priscilla Vilchis, CEO of Premium Produce. "Their legacy, combined with Premium Produce's expertise in this field, promises to make this a successful roll-out to the Nevada market."

Adam Wilks, CEO of Carma HoldCo, added, "We are beyond excited to bring forth this unprecedented synergy between world-renowned personalities and the world of cannabis in such a premier market. The Immortal by Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair Drip brands will undoubtedly make a significant impact in the Nevada cannabis scene."

Dive into a unique cannabis experience with Immortal by Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair Drip, powered by the expertise of Premium Produce in Nevada.

About Premium Produce
Premium Produce is a Las Vegas-based processor, cultivator, and distributor of premium cannabis, owned and operated by Priscilla Vilchis, who founded it in 2013. Premium Produce grows exceptional strains in its 25,000-square-foot facility and offers world-class cannabis to consumers throughout Nevada.

About Carma HoldCo.
Carma HoldCo is a leading house of brands that creates icon-inspired products that evoke deep consumer connection. Distribution of Carma HoldCo's products spans 110,000+ retailers across 40 states and 17 countries worldwide. For more information on Carma HoldCo, visit:
https://carmahold.com 

