SINGAPORE, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Immortal Dragons , the $40 million longevity-focused innovation fund, today announced its strategic investment in Etheros, a research-driven technology company developing proprietary water-soluble fullerene-based catalytic antioxidant materials. These advanced carbon nanostructure derivatives are designed for use in aging-related scientific research, particularly in the study of oxidative stress and its impact on biological systems.

Growing Global Interest in Aging Science Fuels Investment in Advanced Antioxidant Technologies

Immortal Dragons Backs Etheros Pharmaceuticals: Targeting Aging-Related Disease with Breakthrough Catalytic Antioxidants (PRNewsfoto/Immortal Dragons) Immortal Dragons Backs Etheros Pharmaceuticals: Targeting Aging-Related Disease with Breakthrough Catalytic Antioxidants (PRNewsfoto/Immortal Dragons)

As aging research expands worldwide, the scientific community continues to explore how reactive oxygen species (ROS) and oxidative stress influence biological aging processes. Etheros develops specialized fullerene derivatives intended to support researchers investigating these mechanisms.

ROS—natural by-products of metabolic and inflammatory processes—can damage biomolecules, and oxidative stress is widely studied as a contributor to age-associated biological changes. Etheros' materials are designed to help scientists explore these processes more effectively by addressing past limitations in fullerene solubility and performance.

A New Class of Catalytic Antioxidant Materials for Research Use

Etheros' work builds on decades of fullerene science, following the 1985 discovery of the C60 carbon sphere, a landmark achievement recognized with the 1996 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. While traditional C60 is insoluble in water, Etheros has created proprietary water-soluble fullerene derivatives for laboratory and research applications.

These specialized materials are engineered to function as catalytic antioxidants, meaning they can continuously convert ROS into more stable molecules without being consumed in the process. This mechanism, known as catalytic dismutation, enables a single molecule to neutralize large numbers of ROS at high reaction rates.

Etheros' lead fullerene derivative has demonstrated catalytic activity for superoxide conversion within ranges observed in other superoxide dismutase (SOD) mimetic materials currently being studied across the scientific community.

Foundational Research Demonstrates Potential for Scientific Exploration

Over several years, Etheros' scientific team has published and contributed to work exploring how fullerene derivatives behave in various laboratory settings and animal research models. Early studies in diverse research contexts have reported observations including:

Oxidative stress modulation

Neurobiological pathway exploration

Behavioral and cognitive performance changes in aging research models

Supportive findings in models of neuroinflammation

These findings are research-based and not associated with any medical, therapeutic, or clinical use.

Etheros' materials are intended solely for scientific investigation and are not marketed as pharmaceuticals, treatments, or consumer products.

Strategic Alignment with Immortal Dragons' Mission

Immortal Dragons invests in foundational technologies that expand global understanding of aging mechanisms. By supporting Etheros, the fund aims to strengthen research into oxidative stress, advanced materials chemistry, and catalytic antioxidant systems.

"Immortal Dragons are both bold and thoughtful—their support has been invaluable as we advance our scientific platform," said Dr. Jack Scannell, CEO of Etheros.Founder of Immortal Dragons, Boyang Wang, added: "Etheros represents a distinctive approach to aging science, grounded in catalytic antioxidant materials that enrich global research efforts. Their platform aligns strongly with our mission to support pioneering technologies in the longevity field."

Looking Forward: Advancing Material Science for Aging Research

With new funding, Etheros plans to expand:

Material optimization for research environments

Analytical studies on catalytic performance

Scaling of research-grade manufacturing

Development of biomarkers and analytical tools for laboratory models

The company will also advance preparatory work for regulatory discussions related to future potential research pathways, without pursuing any pharmaceutical development or clinical applications at this stage.

About Immortal Dragons

Immortal Dragons is a purpose-driven longevity innovation fund headquartered in Singapore. The fund supports high-impact scientific and technological advances across aging research, with a portfolio of more than 15 companies. Immortal Dragons also promotes longevity education through book translations, a leading Chinese-language longevity podcast, public talks, and support for global scientific conferences.

Contact

Boyang Wang

Founder Immortal Dragons

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2842136/Immortal_Dragons_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2842137/Immortal_Dragons_2.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2842135/Immortal_Dragons_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Immortal Dragons