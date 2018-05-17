Immortals And Overwatch League's Los Angeles Valiant Join Team Razer

The two-year deal will feature Razer as the exclusive peripherals partner for Immortals and LA Valiant. Teams will be sporting Razer's esports-grade PC peripherals, including equipment comprising of mice, keyboards, headsets and surfaces, and the newly formed Immortals Mobile Division will be using the Razer Phone.

"Team Razer is committed to fostering a roster of passionate and truly ambitious esports players," says Razer Co-Founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan. "Immortals and LA Valiant exude a caliber of excellence that makes our partnership with them a natural fit, and one that we are very excited to support."

Team Razer will be supporting LA Valiant in an effort to cultivate a growing community of esports fans. With the help of Team Razer, LA Valiant will be hosting numerous local activations in the greater Southern California area in the upcoming year.

"Razer has long established its bona fides as a true lifestyle brand across gaming and esports," said Noah Whinston, CEO of Immortals and the Los Angeles Valiant. "We're very excited to embark on the journey with Razer to field test its peripherals line and new mobile gaming phone for both peak gaming performance and in everyday life."

Immortals also compete in leading esports titles such as DOTA2™, and Super Smash Bros. for Wii U™. The Immortals Mobile Division currently competes in Clash Royale™ and Arena of Valor™.

The Immortals Mobile Division is the second addition to Team Razer's mobile-focused esports athletes. As part of the sponsorship agreement, Razer will outfit Immortals with the Razer Phone, the world's first smartphone designed for gaming. The Razer Phone is the ideal handset for high-level mobile esports with the fastest refresh rates and smoothest graphics among today's smartphones.

ABOUT RAZER

Razer™ is the world's leading lifestyle brand for gamers.

The triple-headed snake trademark of Razer is one of the most recognized logos in the global gaming and esports communities. With a fan base that spans every continent, the company has designed and built the world's largest gamer-focused ecosystem of hardware, software and services.

Razer's award-winning hardware includes high-performance gaming peripherals, Blade gaming laptops and the acclaimed Razer Phone.

Razer's software platform, with over 40 million users, includes Razer Synapse (an Internet of Things platform), Razer Chroma (a proprietary RGB lighting technology system), and Razer Cortex (a game optimizer and launcher).

Razer services include Razer zGold, one of the world's largest virtual credit services for gamers, which allows gamers to purchase virtual goods and items from over 2,500 different games.

Founded in 2005 and dual-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore, Razer has nine offices worldwide and is recognized as the leading brand for gamers in the USA, Europe and China. Razer is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 1337).

ABOUT IMMORTALS

Immortals, LLC, is a global esports organization based in Los Angeles. Founded in 2015, Immortals has raised strategic investment from AEG, Lionsgate, the Milken Family, and Steve Kaplan. The franchise owns and operates the Los Angeles Valiant, one of two Los Angeles-based franchises in Activision Blizzard's Overwatch League, which launched in January 2018. Immortals competes in leading esports titles including CS:GO, DOTA2, and Super Smash Brothers as well as mobile esports Clash Royale and Arena of Valor in its newly created Immortals Mobile division. Immortals strives to create a long-lasting community of professional gamers, aspiring players, and passionate fans, united by a commitment to competitive excellence and a welcoming environment for all.

ABOUT LA VALIANT

The Los Angeles Valiant are one of two Los Angeles-based franchises in Activision Blizzard's Overwatch League, which began play in January 2018 as the first esports league to feature local market affiliations for its teams. The Valiant is owned and operated by Immortals, LLC, a global esports organization based in Los Angeles. Founded in 2015, Immortals has raised strategic investment from AEG, Lionsgate, the Milken Family, and Steve Kaplan. Immortals competes in leading esports titles including CS:GO, DOTA2, and Super Smash Brothers as well as mobile esports Clash Royale and Arena of Valor in its newly created Immortals Mobile division. Immortals and the LA Valiant strive to create a long-lasting community of professional gamers, aspiring players, and passionate fans, united by a commitment to competitive excellence and a welcoming environment for all.

