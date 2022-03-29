Immortals Launches All-Women Pro Valorant Team with New Great Lakes-Based Roster

Professional Valorant lineup supports Immortals' goal of representing the Great Lakes Region on the esports world stage

DETROIT, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Lakes-based gaming and esports organization, Immortals is announcing the creation of a new Pro Valorant team featuring a roster of players based out of the Great Lakes Region ("GLR").

Most players on Immortals' new Valorant roster hail from the GLR, consistent with the Company's ambition to represent the GLR on the esports world stage.

Immortals announces the creation of an all new Pro Valorant team featuring an all-female roster of players based out of the Great Lakes Region. Introducing the all-new, Great Lakes-based Immortals Valorant roster: Initiator - Sarah Simpson, Ontario, Canada (Gamertag: Sarah), Flex - Jennifer Khamdaraphone, Elgin, Illinois (Gamertag: Jen), IGL - Kaylen Ruddel, Romulus, Michigan (Gamertag: Kay), Duelist - Julia Dias, New Bedford, Massachusetts (Gamertag: Julia), Controller - Lydia Wilson, Montgomery, Texas (Gamertag: Tupperware)

Beginning in 2021, Immortals launched a "Search for the Roster" initiative in which it sought out premier Valorant talent. The all-women, final roster is comprised of the following players:

"Immortals has found success within the Riot esports ecosystem with our professional teams in League of Legends and Wild Rift," said Jordan Sherman, Immortals CEO. "As we looked at expansion opportunities in Valorant, there was a clear opportunity for us to further our goals for our brand, Company, and gaming in the Great Lakes Region by hiring GLR-based coaches and players, hosting various Valorant events and experiences and helping to grow the game overall, both professionally and through amateur and grassroots initiatives."

To mark the launch of the new Valorant team, Immortals players and staff visited Chicago for a bootcamp, media shoot and practice for their first tournament on March 31. In addition, Immortals will be sponsoring the University of Michigan Esports Club's Women's Valorant event on April 15th.

The team kicks off competition at the Verizon VCT Game Changers Stage 1 Open Qualifier on March 31st. Audiences can follow along with the team's journey on Immortals' social media platforms. Follow Immortals on Twitter , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube and Snap .

About Immortals

Immortals is a U.S.-based professional esports organization representing the Great Lakes Region, with a mission to serve as the region's gateway to all things gaming. Immortals is dedicated to using gaming as a connective force linking its players, influencers and creators, fans, staff and the broader gaming community. Immortals competes across multiple premier esports titles, including League of Legends (LCS), VALORANT and Wild Rift.

For more information, please visit www.Immortals.gg.

