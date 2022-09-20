IMMORTALS TO LAUNCH FIRST-EVER U.S. ESPORTS FAN TOKEN ON THE SOCIOS.COM PLATFORM

Immortals Fan Token ($IMT), scheduled to be available Oct.19 on the Socios.com app, to debut and offer all-access, behind-the-scenes pass to club's offseason activities

DETROIT, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immortals, the gaming and esports organization that represents the Great Lakes Region, is partnering with next generation fan engagement and rewards company Socios.com to launch an Immortals Fan Token. This partnership showcases how Immortals is a first mover in the esports industry and consistently on the cutting edge of fan engagement, as the Immortals Fan Token will be the first U.S.-based esports Fan Token available via Socios.com's app.

The Fan Token will carry ticker signal $IMT and be available for $2 through a Fan Token Offering scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Fan Token Holders will receive an elevated experience, including:

Voting rights in exclusive Immortals polls

Access to exclusive Immortals experiences, such as player meet and greets

Opportunities to win free Immortals merchandise

Special access to Immortals events across the Great Lakes Region (GLR), such as Immortals Invasion

Immortals fans won't need to wait until 2023 to experience the full range of Fan Token utility, as throughout the offseason Socios.com will bring them an all-access pass to the offseason activities.

Socios.com has already successfully launched nearly 70 Fan Tokens with high profile international teams and organizations, and has a network of 170 partners, including Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City, FC Barcelona, Inter Milan, UFC and more. Check out Socios.com for more info on their sports network.

"Today's announcement with Immortals marks a significant milestone in our quest to reward sports fans of all categories in America," said Socios.com's Chief Strategy Officer Max Rabinovitch. "We are proud to partner with Immortals to offer the first U.S.-based esports Fan Token on the Socios.com mobile app."

"Enhancing the Immortals fan experience through innovative technologies is a key part of our organization's strategy," said Brett McGrew, Immortals VP, Partnerships & Activation. "In Socios, a leader in the fan engagement space, we have found the ideal partner to help us create and launch the Immortals Fan Token ($IMT)."

About Immortals

Immortals is a U.S.-based professional esports organization representing the Great Lakes Region, with a mission to serve as the region's gateway to all things gaming. Immortals is dedicated to using gaming as a connective force linking its players, influencers and creators, fans, staff, and the broader gaming community. Immortals competes across multiple premier esports titles, including League of Legends (LCS), VALORANT, and Wild Rift.

For more information, please visit www.Immortals.gg and follow Immortals on Twitter , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube , and Snap .

About Socios.com

Sporting organizations can now offer fans access to an intuitive app where they can join highly engaged communities and be recognized and rewarded for their support. The name of that app is Socios.com . Powered by the latest technology, Socios.com provides sporting organizations with an unparalleled way of strengthening relationships with all fans through Fan Tokens, digital assets that unlock access to a gamified engagement and rewards community. Over 170 major sports organizations, including massive soccer teams from Europe and Latin America, premium Formula One™ teams, giants from NBA, NFL, NHL and MLS, leading esports teams and the UFC are on board with many more to come in the future. Socios.com has over 300 employees and regional headquarters in Miami, Madrid, Malta, London, Istanbul, Milan and Sao Paulo. The Socios.com app is available in 10 languages. Socios.com is powered by Chiliz, the world leading blockchain provider for the sports and entertainment industry.

For more information, please visit www.socios.com . On social media, stay up to date with Socios.com's global accounts on Instagram and Twitter , and follow our American journey via U.S.-specific pages on Instagram and Twitter .

