Immortals Unveils "Zero Profit Pricing" Merch Strategy For Its New Essentials Clothing Line

"We're excited to announce our 'zero profit pricing' for the Immortals Essentials line. Immortals is contribution margin positive across all business units, which allows us to offer this merch line in a more accessible way to fans -- while yielding zero profit to us," said Immortals President & CCO Jordan Sherman. "We want to consistently deliver value back to our new and existing fans, rewarding them for their passion and loyalty. Offering an enhanced product with zero profit and passing the savings on to these fans allows us to do just that."

The Immortals Essentials collection brings a fresh new minimalist branding style to a unisex line of t-shirts, hoodies, hats, and more. Prices range from $17-$40. Immortals partnered with We Are Nations to create quality merchandise at affordable prices, bringing the "zero profit pricing" initiative to life.

"Immortals' approach to merchandise is fresh and progressive within esports," said Alex Romer, We Are Nations CEO. "We Are Nations is excited to collaborate with a forward-thinking organization like Immortals, eager to engage its partners and both new and loyal fans in this way."

The Immortals Essentials collection is now available exclusively on the newly updated www.Immortals.gg at the new price point. Current merchandise available on the website, including the POINT3 collection, is discounted to align with Immortals' accessibility-focused and fan-centric merch strategy.

Founded in 2015, Immortals is a US-based esports and gaming organization that competes across multiple premier esports titles, including League of Legends (LCS), VALORANT, Overwatch, and Wild Rift. Through its competitive operations as well as community-driven activations and initiatives, tournaments, partnerships, and more, Immortals is dedicated to using gaming as a connective force linking its players, staff, and the broader gaming community.

Founded in 2017, We Are Nations are based in Nashville and London and are renowned specialists in professional esportswear and one of the world's biggest direct to consumer esports' retailers. The company partners with some of the world's top esports teams, including Immortals, MiBR, G2 Esports, Complexity, and FPX and game publishers including Ubisoft on Rainbow 6:Siege and Capcom on Street Fighter, designing and producing high-quality official licensed apparel and merchandise for the rapidly growing global army of esports competitors and fans.

