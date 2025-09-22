Immotion's 'Dolphins of the Reef' Wins Best of VR at 2025 Los Angeles Film Awards

Immotion collaborated with leading marine biologists to spotlight the vital connection between dolphins and coral reefs

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Immotion, the global leader in immersive edutainment for zoos, aquariums, and science centers, is proud to announce that its groundbreaking VR film 'Dolphins of the Reef' has been awarded Best of VR by the Los Angeles Film Awards (LAFA).

The production began as a story about the fragile beauty of the world's coral reefs, told through the eyes of Dr. Shireen Rahimi, a coral reef expert and researcher. While documenting coral ecosystems, the crew witnessed unusual dolphin behavior around the reefs—an unexpected turn that inspired the team to expand the narrative. To deepen the scientific perspective, Immotion invited Dr. Angela Ziltener to provide insight into this remarkable interaction between dolphins and coral. Dr. Ziltener is a marine biologist based in Hurghada Egypt specializing in bottlenose dolphin behavior in the Red Sea--where some of the world's most beautiful coral reefs thrive. Her specialty and the rich coral reef region made her the perfect scientist to work with for this documentary film.

"Partnering with scientists like Dr. Rahimi and Dr. Ziltener is what makes our work so exciting," said Ken Musen, Vice President of Content at Immotion. "It never ceases to amaze me how every project continues to teach us something new — in this case a unique relationship between dolphins and coral. The recognition from LAFA is a testament to the power of combining conservation science with state-of-the-art storytelling."

"What made the project so special was the collaboration itself," said Dr. Shireen Rahimi. "Working alongside Immotion's creative team and Dr. Angela Ziltener bringing together science, storytelling, and technology in a way that was not only fun, but deeply meaningful. Watching how dolphins interact with corals reminds us how connected all life truly is—and I hope this film inspires more people to care about protecting these ecosystems."

Through its immersive VR experiences, Immotion continues to shine a light on conservation and education, creating unforgettable journeys that connect audiences with the natural world. With 135 installations worldwide, Immotion remains committed to producing mission-aligned content that supports the educational goals of zoos, aquariums, science centers, and museums—while inspiring the next generation to protect our planet.

