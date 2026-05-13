IMMP DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Immutep Limited Investors of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

IMMP Investors Lost $2.28 Per Share After Immutep Allegedly Concealed Red Flags That Its TACTI-004 Trial Would Fail: What Insiders Allegedly Knew Before the 83% Collapse

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that a securities class action has been filed against Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP).

YOU MAY BE AFFECTED IF YOU:

Purchased IMMP ADRs between March 24, 2025 and March 12, 2026

Lost money on your Immutep investment

Submit your information to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

Immutep ADRs lost approximately 83% of their value in a single trading session, falling from $2.76 to $0.48 per share, after the Company disclosed on March 13, 2026 that its pivotal TACTI-004 Phase III trial was being discontinued for futility.

What They Allegedly Knew Before Shareholders Did

The action contends that Immutep's senior leadership had access to internal clinical data, analyses, and reports from the ongoing TACTI-004 trial that materially increased the risk the study would never meet its primary efficacy or safety endpoints. Despite this access, public communications from the Company painted a consistently optimistic picture of the trial's trajectory.

As pleaded, management described the trial as exhibiting "strong operational progress" and touted "encouraging support from investigators" and "robust pace of recruitment" across multiple press releases spanning nearly a full year. At no point during this period did the Company temper its outlook or disclose the internal clinical signals that allegedly pointed toward the trial's eventual failure.

The Red Flags That Emerged

The complaint chronicles a series of developments that, taken together, allegedly should have prompted disclosure to investors:

By October 2025, the trial had enrolled the 170 patients required to conduct a futility analysis, yet Immutep continued to project confidence about upcoming milestones without acknowledging the risks this analysis could reveal

The Company announced in December 2025 that only 289 of the targeted 756 patients had been enrolled (38%), while simultaneously describing enrollment as proceeding at a "robust pace"

As late as February 6, 2026, just five weeks before the trial's discontinuation, management celebrated reaching 50% enrollment (378 patients) and spoke of "the promise of efti" and "important upcoming milestones"

At no point did any Immutep disclosure acknowledge that internal data raised questions about whether the efti combination was performing adequately against the control arm

Inside Knowledge vs. Public Statements

The securities action alleges that Defendants possessed the power and authority to control Immutep's SEC filings, press releases, and presentations to analysts and institutional investors. Each Individual Defendant was provided with copies of reports and releases prior to or shortly after issuance and had the ability and opportunity to prevent their issuance or cause them to be corrected.

As claimed, because of their positions and access to material non-public information, the Individual Defendants knew that adverse facts had not been disclosed and that the positive representations being made were materially false or misleading at the time.

"The timeline raises important questions about when certain risks were known internally versus when they were disclosed to the investing public," stated Joseph E. Levi, Esq., managing partner of Levi & Korsinsky, LLP.

Act now to protect your rights or call (212) 363-7500.

About Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Levi & Korsinsky represents investors in securities class actions nationwide, with a track record of recovering hundreds of millions for shareholders harmed by alleged corporate concealment. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Lead plaintiff applications must be submitted by July 6, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the IMMP Lawsuit

Q: When did Immutep allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from March 24, 2025 to March 12, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through corrective disclosures on March 13, 2026 that caused an 83% stock decline.

Q: What specific misstatements does the IMMP lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Immutep made materially false or misleading statements regarding the efficacy, safety, and prospects of its TACTI-004 Phase III clinical trial while concealing internal data that indicated a high risk of trial failure.

Q: What do IMMP investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What if I already sold my IMMP shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. You submit a claim form to receive your portion of recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP