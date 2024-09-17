ImmPACT Bio to Participate at Cell & Gene Therapy International 2024

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmPACT Bio USA, Inc. ("ImmPACT Bio"), a clinical-stage company developing transformative logic-gate-based chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will participate at the Cell & Gene Therapy International 2024 meeting, to be held September 23-26, 2024 in Boston, MA. Sylvain Roy, ImmPACT Bio's chief technology officer, will provide a presentation about cell therapy manufacturing entitled, "Transitioning from Manual to Automated Processing in Autologous CAR T Manufacturing: A Case Study," on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET.

"While the efficacy and durability of autologous CAR T therapies remain unparalleled, a key challenge for scalability and continued adoption is the complexity and cost of manufacturing," said Mr. Roy. "At this meeting, ImmPACT Bio will present a case study of transition from an established GMP manual process to an automated, closed-processing manufacturing platform, and address key aspects on the optimization of CAR T-cell therapy manufacturing."

About ImmPACT Bio

ImmPACT Bio USA, Inc., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of cellular therapies that have the potential to bring transformational benefits to patients. The company's logic-gate-based chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell platforms, licensed from University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Technology Development Group, are specifically designed to provide broad B cell depletion, prevent antigen escape, improve cell persistence, and overcome the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment. The company's technology is based on the work of pioneering scientists, Yvonne Chen, Ph.D., and Antoni Ribas, M.D., Ph.D., both from UCLA. For more information, visit http://www.immpact-bio.com.

SOURCE ImmPACT Bio USA Inc.