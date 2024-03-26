ImmPACT Bio to Participate at the 2024 Cell and Gene Meeting on the Med Conference

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmPACT Bio USA, Inc. ("ImmPACT Bio"), a clinical-stage company developing transformative logic-gate-based chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will participate at the 2024 Cell and Gene Meeting on the Med, to be held from April 9-11, 2024 in Rome, Italy.

Sumant Ramachandra, M.D., Ph.D., ImmPACT Bio's chief executive officer, will provide a company presentation on Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at 12:00 PM CET. Dr. Ramachandra will also participate in an individual presentation and panel discussion entitled, "Advances in Targeting Autoimmune Disease," on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at 10:45 AM CET.

Virtual attendance is available which includes a livestream of ImmPACT Bio's presentation and the ability to view all conference sessions on-demand. Please visit https://meetingonthemed.com/ for full information including registration.

About ImmPACT Bio

ImmPACT Bio USA, Inc., is a clinical-stage company dedicated to the discovery of transformative chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies that address key biological challenges in treating cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's logic-gate-based CAR T-cell platforms, licensed from University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Technology Development Group, are specifically designed to deplete B cells, prevent antigen escape, and overcome the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment. The company's technology is based on the work of pioneering scientists Yvonne Chen, Ph.D., and Antoni Ribas, M.D., Ph.D., both from UCLA. For more information, visit http://www.immpact-bio.com.

SOURCE ImmPACT Bio USA Inc.