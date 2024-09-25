ImmPACT Bio to Participate at the 2024 Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mesa Conference

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmPACT Bio USA, Inc. ("ImmPACT Bio"), a clinical-stage company developing transformative logic-gate-based chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced that it will participate at the 2024 Cell and Gene Meeting on the Mesa, to be held October 7-9, 2024 in Phoenix, AZ.

Sumant Ramachandra, M.D., Ph.D., ImmPACT Bio's chief executive officer, will provide a corporate update on Tuesday, October 8, 2024 at 10:15 AM PT.

About ImmPACT Bio

ImmPACT Bio USA, Inc., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new generation of cellular therapies that have the potential to bring transformational benefits to patients. The company's logic-gate-based chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell platforms, licensed from University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Technology Development Group, are specifically designed to address antigen escape, reduce toxicity, overcome immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment, and improve cell persistence. The company's technology is based on the work of pioneering scientists, Yvonne Chen, Ph.D., and Antoni Ribas, M.D., Ph.D., both from UCLA. For more information, visit http://www.immpact-bio.com.

SOURCE ImmPACT Bio USA Inc.